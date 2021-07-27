‘The Exorcist’ will become a trilogy for Universal with Ellen Burstyn and Leslie Odom Jr. in its cast

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Universal is developing a series of three films that will be a kind of continuation of ‘The Exorcist’, a saga that began with the William Friedkin film released in 1973 and considered one of the most important horror films of the History of Cinema.

This movie starred Ellen Burstyn, who will reprise her role as Chris MacNeil in this new project. Joining her will be Leslie Odom Jr, one of the fashionable actors after being nominated for an Oscar for his performance in ‘One Night in Miami’ and recently for an Emmy for his role in the recording of ‘Hamilton’ for Disney +. The first of the three films that this trilogy will feature will be directed by David Gordon Green, responsible for the last installments of the ‘Halloween’ saga, with the last of them, ‘Halloween Kills’, scheduled for release this year.

This project is the result of an agreement between Universal with Blumhouse and Morgan Creek Productions studios, to premiere both in theaters and on the Peacock platform, thus having an incentive for more customers to start subscribing to it. Blumhouse is one of the most influential studios in recent years when it comes to horror films, as it is behind films such as ‘Let me out’ or more recently ‘Glass’ or ‘The invisible man’.

The head of this studio, Jason Blum, will also become one of the executive producers of this project together with David Gordon Green himself and various heads of the studios involved in the development of this trilogy. Its first installment is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 13, 2023, although at the moment it is in full pre-production phase.

The legacy of the saga, without William Friedkin

With the launch of this trilogy, Peacock, the streaming service of NBCUniversal, aims to position itself in the increasingly collapsed market of streaming platforms and what better way to do it than to pull one of the best-known horror franchises. This saga already had a few years ago with a kind of reboot / sequel in the form of a series also produced by Morgan Creek Porductions for Fox, which went a bit unnoticed with only two seasons.

This new trilogy will therefore continue the legacy of the saga begun with the film directed by William Friedkin, who nevertheless made it clear a few months ago that he flatly refuses to get involved in a sequel to this saga, after rumors that alluded to his involvement in this project. Friedkin made his position on the matter clear in a tweet:

“There is a rumor on IMDB that says I am involved in a new version of ‘The Exorcist’. It is not a rumor, it is an outright lie. There is not enough money or motivation in the world to make me do this,” says Friedkin in this tweet.