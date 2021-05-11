The exorcism of Carmen Farías and Pray for Us lead the Mexican box office

Every day the public begins to regain the confidence to attend movie theaters, and the venues each day receive more people. Although it is still far from completely returning to normal, due to the fact that the rooms cannot yet be filled for the safety and health of users, everything seems to be on the right track. With the advent of films like Mortal Kombat – 74%, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% and Demon Slayer: The Infinite Train – 100%, the collection worldwide has been considerably good.

In Mexico particularly, the reception of films has also reflected positively at the box office. Still almost two weeks ago, the leader was the Haruo Sotozaki film, which was surprising when it surpassed the epic encounter between the kaiju and the reboot of the popular video game franchise, raising up to that moment about 25 million pesos. But now the time has come for horror movies.

It is well known that the Mexican public has a certain taste for horror films that, although they are not always the best productions, they are the ones that attract the most attention, and that is why now two films of the same genre are leading the Mexican box office; one of them American, starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) and the second Mexican, starring Camila Sodi (Road to Mars – 67%).

According to what Canacine has reported in his weekly record of the reception of the audience at the box office, until today Pray for us – 30% of Evan Spiliotopoulos is in the first place of the most watched films in the cinema in recent weeks . With the 12.9 million pesos that it raised this weekend, it has already accumulated 86.6 million pesos in total, this taking into account that it has been on the bill for three weeks.

In second place, there is El exorcismo de Carmen Farías – 44% by Rodrigo Fiallega, it is worth mentioning that this film only completed its first weekend on the billboard in which it raised 9.4 million pesos, which adding it to the opening day gives a total of 10.9 million pesos. Also, from May 6 to 9 (which is what the recent Canacine count covers) Pray for us had a total of 204.4 thousand viewers and 1.4 million accumulated in its three weeks, while the Mexican film had 142.9 thousand attendees and 173.1 thousand accumulated.

It is worth mentioning that the film starring Morgan is in ninth place in the US box office, this according to the count that was made in Box Office Mojo until May 9, and has more than USD $ 14 million in total. Pray for us is a film that has decided to explore horror through how manipulable faithful devotees could be in the face of a false prophet, having as an ally a notorious journalist.

On the other hand, The Exorcism of Carmen Farías shows another journalist who is directly involved with an alleged curse that has affected her family for years. Both films were not very well received by critics, either for their clichés, their rhythm or their bad special effects, but despite this, audiences have found them entertaining.

