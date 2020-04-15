In Mexico, the figures have continued to climb and hospitals are getting fuller. The authorities contemplate that the Mexican health system will be overwhelmed by the number of patients, whose treatment, according to the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions, it costs on average 249 thousand 889 pesos.

At least until April 6, Mexican insurers reported that 151 clients had tested positive for the coronavirus, which had generated claims for 42 million pesos. At that time, the Ministry of Health had identified 2,339 positive cases of the disease, but today the figures exceed 5,000 cases, so the total number already has several million extra.

On April 8, AMIS agreed with the National Insurance and Finance Commission (CNSF) that, in some parts of the country such as Guanajuato, insurers would consider the risks derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, payments will be allowed to be deferred and those insurance policies that are Life, Major Medical Expenses, Health or Personal Accidents that do not yet contemplate the pandemic virus will be incorporated.

So far, AMIS has 14 insurance companies and until then, it had paid 9 million 134 thousand 095 pesos to its associates, which was 21% of the total claims made. He reported that most of the companies with which he is associated cover the risks of the pandemic, except four of them with which the change of some terms and conditions would be negotiated.

According to El Economista, 56 of the infected clients they claimed 20.6 million pesos from their respective company and five other companies have 31 cases, which generated a total of 8.6 million pesos.

Regarding the infected, AMIS reported that 94 correspond to community contagions, while 53 are imported, three were invalidated and only one is of unknown origin. According to Milenio, most of these cases are men (104) and only 49 are infected women.

As at the national level, the greatest number of cases are found in Mexico City with 79 cases whose cost has risen to 19 million 977 thousand pesos; Puebla is second with 16 patients and a cost of 2 million 389 thousand pesos; The State of Mexico has claimed 3 million 83 thousand pesos; Jalisco has 9 reports and Nuevo León 9. The remaining case is located in Las Vegas.

The week in which AMIS received the most requests was the last week of March. So far there have also been five deaths with a monetary claim of 2 million 201 thousand pesos.

More than 60% of cases have required hospital care, 31% entered intensive care and only 1% are intubated. All the others have been ambulatory. 46% of the cases have been of people between 30 and 59 years old, 13% have been older than 70 and only 10% are below 29.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) announced, at its press conference on April 14 at the National Palace, that so far there are 5,399 confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico. In addition, it increased the number of deaths to 406 related to that disease.

The number of suspected cases also increased to 10,792 and negative cases with 23,900. This Monday, the health authority reported 5,014 cases and 332 deaths, which means that there was an increase of 385 and 74 respectively in 24 hours.