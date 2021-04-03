The exorbitant figure for which the first Michael Jordan sneakers are sold

The love of collecting of objects linked to the great stars of the world of sports or entertainment can lead to the most ardent fans willing to fork out truly inordinate sums of money. And when it comes to basketball legends, there is none greater than Michael Jordan.

The shoes that the Chicago Bulls player popularized during his professional career, the legendary Air Jordan designed by NikeMade exclusively for him and later marketed with enormous success, they are a highly coveted item in general for any basketball lover and admirer of the American basketball player. The models that Jordan himself wore have been auctioned over the years for stratospheric amounts, but the latest case has managed to break all the schemes.

The second-hand portal eBay has put up for sale a pair of the first sports that the star used in the NBA, the ‘Air Jordan 1’. These are original shoes in red and white, which are accompanied by two pairs of laces, black and white, as the player always claimed. The shoes, unused, also have another significant detail: Jordan’s authenticated signature.

eBay

The announcement specifies that there are currently only 15-20 pairs of the original Air Jordans in circulation. All of this may partly explain the very high price for which the item is offered: nothing more and nothing less than 1,000,000 dollars (that is, more than 831,000 euros).

Of course, it is a question of a quantity quite inaccessible to the common of the mortals. But there is no doubt that the shoes will eventually sell: last year, another pair of ‘Air Jordan 1’ from 1985 was auctioned for a whopping $ 560,000 (around 465,000 euros).