The exorbitant budget of the series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’: like four seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’

Amazon is betting so hard on the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series that it has reached heights never seen on television. It was already expected that the first season of fiction that will make us return to Middle Earth would have one of the largest budgets ever seen in a series, but it turns out that the forecasts were quite short.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Only the first season of the series will have a budget of 450 million dollars. Amazon was reportedly hoping to allocate a budget of $ 500 million for multiple seasons and has nearly covered that figure with the first. The last season of ‘Game of Thrones’, one of the biggest budgets that had been seen on television so far, cost about 100 million dollars. The first season of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will cost four and a half seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’. It will exceed any budget for a Marvel movie (‘Avengers: Endgame’ cost about $ 356 million). Now part of that cost includes owning the rights to Tolkien’s work, which was about $ 250 million.

This figure is very good news for New Zealand, which is once again hosting the filming of the series as it did with the two Peter Jackson film trilogies. “What I can tell you is that Amazon is going to spend about $ 650 million (New Zealanders) on the first season alone. This is fantastic, it’s … it’s going to be the biggest tv series ever“said Stuart Nash, the country’s economy minister. The project is not without controversy because the government has offered them a refund of more than 110 million dollars in taxes for taking the filming there, but they intend to amortize it with all the jobs that they have been generated because of production.

What will the series be about

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ series intends to premiere later this year on Amazon Prime Video and it will take us to the Second Age of Middle Earth, thousands of years before the adventures of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins. In the series we will see, according to the official synopsis, “an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unexpected heroes were put to the test, hope hung from the finest of threads and the greatest villain ever to come out of Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the entire world in darkness. “