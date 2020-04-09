Almost three million pounds, that’s the number that will supposedly be pocketed Macaulay Culkin for making a brief cameo in the classic reboot ‘Home Alone’ preparing Disney.

The actor has been built a very comfortable life away from the focus of media attention who only leaves sporadically to participate in projects like the movie ‘Changeland‘, In which he met his current girlfriend Brenda Song, or the photographic report he made in February for the magazine Esquire without really having anything to promote.

Nevertheless, the juicy amount offered by Disney would have been enough to get him out of his self-imposed retirement, according to the newspaper now The Sun.

The film, in which he will not have a weight paper, will be starring the 11-year-old Archie Yates, known for his work on the applauded ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and that won’t bring a new version of Kevin to life, the character that made Macaulay a star worldwide in the 90s.

The tape will be directed by Dan Mazer and will tell the story of a bankrupt couple, played by Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper, who faces a child who It has robbed them of a valuable family inheritance.

Initially, when the news was confirmed that the studios were preparing another installment of the franchiseMacaulay reacted as only he knows how to do it, posting on Twitter an image that perfectly summed up what it would be like to be home alone today and which is quite reminiscent of how many are coping with the current quarantine: sitting on the sofa, looking as if they haven’t had a shower in several days, surrounded by half-eaten plates of food and without leaving the computer.

