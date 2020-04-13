Despite the fact that the Government has already enacted the law that modified the special retirement regime that reaches judicial branch officials, it continues to accept the resignations that some members of the Public Ministry had presented before Congress approved those changes.

On this occasion, it is a total of eight prosecutors who worked before different courts, most of them located in the Motropolitan Area, and who had requested to leave their respective positions at the end of last February.

In this way, the Executive Branch approved the departure of the doctors Guillermo Oscar Cicchetti, Marcela Sanchez and Ana Cristina María Yacobucci, members of different Public Prosecutors who serve before the National Criminal and Correctional Courts of the Federal Capital. He also left office Eduardo Carlos Marina, who acted before the Oral Criminal and Correctional Courts of this same district.

On the other hand, several prosecutors who served before Federal First Instance Courts resigned: among them are Guillermo Héctor Ferrara and Carlos Alberto Stagnaro, which did so in the jurisdictions of La Plata and Mercedes, respectively, both in the province of Buenos Aires.

This list is complete Alejandro José Eustaquio Moldes, who served the Federal Court of First Instance of Zapala, in Neuquén, and Graciela Silvia López, who did the same in the city of Córdoba.

A week ago, when the Government promulgated the law that modified the special retirement regime in which the officials of the Judiciary are found, it also accepted that same day several resignations from the Public Ministry and the National Attorney General’s Office.

On that occasion, the departure of other prosecutors who worked before the National Criminal and Correctional Courts of the Federal Capital, as well as federal courts of different provinces, was confirmed.

The law that generated so much controversy in the judicial sphere, contributions increased from 11 to 18% that judges and prosecutors must do during their respective activities.

He also established the initial credit in the 82 percent of the average of the last 120 wages they received “During the period immediately prior to the definitive cessation of service”.

In addition, these modifications also established a gradual increase in the age required to complete the retirement process, in order to reach 65 in 2025 in the case of men, while for women the minimum will remain at 60.