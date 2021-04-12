The exit polls in Peru give a quadruple technical tie between Castillo, De Soto, Fujimori and Lescano

Four of the 18 candidates for the presidency of Peru, Pedro Castillo, Hernando de Soto, Keiko Fujimori and Yonhy Lescano, They would be the most voted in the elections disputed this Sunday, according to an exit poll published when the polling stations closed, which records a difference between them that does not exceed the margin of error.

The sample, carried out by the Ipsos company and published by the channels América and Canal N of the Peruvian television, has a margin of error of +/- 3%.

According to data, Castillo, far left and one of the surprises of the electoral campaign, would have obtained the 16.1% of the votes, while Hernando de Soto and Keiko Fujimori, both on the right, would be matched with a 11.9% of the votes each, followed by Yonhy Lescano (center left), with the eleven%.

With that advance it is practically safe the Castle pass, of the Peru Libre party, to the second electoral round next June and the rival that will face him remains to be defined, with the official results in the next few hours.

From his native region of Cajamarca, Castillo called for the “calm and tranquility of the town,” while his followers set off fireworks and began to dance in the streets amidst great excitement.

“I ask for calm, I ask for tranquility to my people. It is true that there is an effervescence of the people, but we have to be respectful with the official data, “he said in statements to América Noticias.

Castillo, teacher and union leader, added that this “expression of the people” shows that Peruvians “feel identified with a person who is born from the same town.”

“If the results are confirmed, I want to greatly thank each and every one of the teachers in Peru,” concluded the now favorite of the elections.

In addition, the Ipsos exit poll attributes 10.5% of the vote in favor of the far-right candidate Rafael López Aliaga, 8.8% for the leftist Verónika Mendoza, 6.4% for the exporter George Forsyth and 5.8% for the employer Cesar Acuna, among a total of 18 candidates for the presidency of Peru.

More than 25 million voters were called to vote in these general elections to elect the president, two vice presidents and the new Congress, but abstention was evident on the day due to the danger of contagion by covid-19 in a new peak of the disease.