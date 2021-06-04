The exit of dLocal to the Nasdaq, a “path that opens” to undertake in Uruguay

Montevideo, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The Uruguayan company dLocal began trading this Thursday in the Nasdaq index of the Wall Street stock market in a milestone for the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the South American country, considering that it is the first unicorn and the second national company that reaches the New York parquet in history.

“Like when (singer-songwriter Jorge) Drexler won the Oscar or when we won an international soccer cup, beyond pride the interesting thing is that there is still a journey, a path that opens and that other entrepreneurs can follow,” explains Efe the Dean of the Faculty of Business Sciences at the Catholic University of Uruguay (UCU), Isabelle Chaquiriand.

“TRANSLATOR” FOR PAYMENTS

The fintech company, founded in 2016 by Sergio Fogel and Andrés Bzurovski, is specialized in digital payment solutions and focused on emerging markets. It has more than 300 employees in its offices in Montevideo, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, London, Tel Aviv and Shenzhen, and has operations in 29 countries in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa.

From its API (application programming interface), it provides market access to more than 600 local payment methods, what Chaquiriand calls “something like a universal translator” for large corporations such as Spotify, Amazon, Netflix or Uber. , with which dLocal already works.

In September 2020, it became the first unicorn in the country after reaching a valuation of 1,200 million dollars and this Thursday it began to trade on the Nasdaq index, in which, due to the high demand in the previous day, the placement price it amounted to $ 21, compared to $ 16 or $ 18 originally expected.

As reported at the opening of the session, the company would obtain about 617.4 million dollars to reach a valuation of 6.150 million dollars, five times higher than nine months ago.

DLocal followed in the footsteps of StarMedia, which was the first Uruguayan company to go public on Wall Street in 1999.

“The Uruguayan entrepreneurial ecosystem has had an enormous evolution in the last 20 years. In the 2000s it did not exist and even the word entrepreneur was not used, it was more innovative or entrepreneurial,” says the expert.

Chaquiriand highlights that in Uruguay “whoever wants to undertake has a lot of support to be able to do so”, both from incubators and public support, although he considers that more “angel investors” are missing for a long-term commitment and convince the Uruguayan to see the venture “as an aspiration”.

A HISTORICAL MOMENT

“It is today: Thank you for all the support and congratulations regarding the IPO (IPO) of @dLocalPayments,” the company posted in English on its official Twitter account at around 9.00 am (12.00 GMT), approximately one hour and a half before the official opening ceremony.

At the ceremony, the company’s CEO, Sebastián Kanovich, indicated that he had “no words to convey what it means to be here,” while highlighting the austerity and simplicity with which Uruguayans position themselves in the world.

After a brief speech, Fogel and Bzurovski came up to accompany him, as well as the president of the company, Jacobo Singer, and the investor Eduardo Azar to proceed to the “virtual bell” to open the technology index session.

“They have the best of the Uruguayans. They had a great vision, a huge amount of infinite work and great humility,” said the academic, adding that “luck should never be underestimated” but, in her opinion, one of the keys Success is “being great without getting dizzy with the secondary, those other distracting factors.”

With revenues of 104 million dollars in 2020 and a high growth margin (88.4% between 2019 and 2020), according to information provided to Efe by dLocal, their situation in the digital environment in a world in which they grew by leaps and bounds -especially in the context of the pandemic- online payments and electronic commerce allow us to think about their success, strengthened by their IPO this day.

