On the front lines of the fight against coronavirus, the Fleury group has absorbed part of the demand for testing patients. This was possible, according to Carlos Marinelli, Fleury’s president, because the company saw a reduction in the demand for elective consultations and exams and also because the health sector adapted very quickly to new technologies because of the pandemic: ” 19 is the watershed in the digitalization of health in Brazil “.

As it is affected by the pandemic, which has killed more in Brazil than in China, the group knows that the exit from social isolation – which is scheduled for May 10 in São Paulo – will have to be made based on scientific data. “Unfortunately we will have to re-enter with baby steps” And we will learn. “The executive participated this Tuesday, 28, in the series of live interviews” Economy in the Quarantine “, from Estadão.

How was Fleury affected by the coronavirus?

Social isolation is a measure that helps to preserve life, better organizing health resources and flattening the contamination curve. Our public, which is focused on the premium and upper middle market segments, is strongly adhering to isolation, making a home office and avoiding taking to the streets. We also had a drop in elective procedures, which can be postponed, which is valid for both consultations and exams. We are doing covid exams at our unit. The other works ended up being postponed.

In the laboratory, how much is Fleury focused on the coronavirus?

We turned the operation over to the coronavirus. We did the drive thru for coronavirus exams in our units. Today we are doing mobile ultrasound, with the doctor going to the patient’s home. We had to readjust our units within the framework of the pandemic. We are experiencing a situation that is a watershed in Brazilian health. We see intensely the use of technology in health. Covid-19 is a watershed in the digitalization of health in Brazil.

In what sense?

Telemedicine. Before the pandemic, this was a very controversial subject. Covid-19 showed how this technology can help in a number of situations. Contact with the doctor can be made, he can transmit safety and information to the patient. This will change a lot of our behaviors. There is already a lot of talk about the ‘low touch economy’, an economy of low contact and more distance. And it will also happen in health. Physical distance is no longer a barrier to medical care.

Has Fleury taken care of the demand for coronavirus tests?

We don’t miss anyone. We are adding other types of tests, such as serology. There is the PCR, which is to identify the disease in the person who has symptoms, and the antibody test. This identifies whether the person is developing antibodies. In this dynamic of rapid tests, which are often of very low quality, we decided to apply only rapid tests that are validated internally. And with that, we already have a couple of tests that are being used in hospital emergency rooms, as an aid to diagnosis.

Brazil has tested little compared to other economically sized countries. There is the experience of doing the test combined with research. Is it a valid option?

Even São Paulo, which is a state with resources, we tested little. We made a partnership with USP and Ibope where we will have a sample. We design the sampling statistically, apply the number of tests and, from there, try to scale. We are going to do interviews and collections in order to have the data of these micro-regions of São Paulo very quickly. After that, the experiment will be disseminated to other regions.

We are seeing an increase in the number of coronavirus deaths in the country. Has the pandemic been undersized?

We are in a situation for which we were not prepared. This is true for Brazil and also for developed countries. When we started to experience the effects of the pandemic, it was already evolving in the so-called Western world. This caused us to have problems in the test supply chain and individual production equipment. There was a reduction in supply at first, a very big dispute. What we are seeing now is a better situation, with China sending a lot of equipment. Since January until now, there has been a great evolution of knowledge about the disease, we are discovering new facets every day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Brazil, there has been disagreement between the federal government and some states. That annoys me?

If we want to go through the problem, we will have to guarantee leadership, dialogue and convergence of actions. There are often frictions, but these frictions generate energy – not heat between the parties.

Last week, Sergio Moro left the government. Can the political crisis affect the resumption?

We have a very challenging situation. I believe that the measures of flattening the contamination curve were successful. Social isolation is helping us to have a much better situation than without it. But life goes on and there is the question of economic impact. The fact is that we are piling one crisis on top of another. And that makes the environment more complex. The more predictability and stability, of course it will be better for Brazil.

How should relaxation of social isolation be done? In São Paulo, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus, it starts on May 10.

We cannot make mistakes in this process, because mistakes will cost lives. We cannot be held hostage by fear all the time. A reentry needs to be organized, coordinated and made on the basis of knowledge. Is it possible to have a situation where we are not going to make any mistakes? No. But what we can be is conservative and work with knowledge. We must do this in a responsible manner, which means taking into account the number of beds in hospitals, the ICUs, testing the population, mapping the spread of the population. We cannot just go back to the levels (of circulation of people) of March. We’re going to have some of our freedoms restricted. We cannot have agglomerations, some services will take time to return. Unfortunately we will have to re-enter with baby steps. And we are learning. Germany, for example, had a much lower contamination rate, but it grew after the relaxation of isolation.

What lessons can we learn from the coronavirus crisis?

We can do much more than we imagined. We are using technology intensively. We learned to do it differently, we had more technological experimentation and work dynamics. The economy that will emerge post-coronavirus, whether in health or in another segment, is an economy that will test much more. Executives had to lead and act much more by intuition than necessarily with data and facts – and look, I like data and facts.

