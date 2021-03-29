The existence of the Odderon, a particle theorized 50 years ago confirmed

The European Center for Particle Physics (CERN) has announced the discovery of the odderon, a rare combination of three fundamental particles called gluons that had been theorized almost half a century ago but, until now, had not been able to be identified in real conditions.

The strangest and most elusive particle

Prove its existence has been a great experimental challenge for scientists because, although the arrival of the quantum chromodynamics made it possible to predict the existence of the odderon (it was two French physicists back in 1973; What led to the opening of an international particle ‘hunt’, albeit unsuccessful) the highly detailed measurements of protons as they deflect each other in high-energy collisions, has been the most difficult.

The states that comprise two, three or more gluons are peculiar objects made only of the carriers of the strong force. While most high-energy collisions cause protons to break apart into their constituent quarks and gluons, about 25% are elastic collisions where the protons remain intact but emerge via slightly different paths.

Thus, the Odderon particle is what is briefly formed when protons collide in high-energy collisions and, in some cases, do not break apart, but bounce off each other and scatter. Protons are made up of quarks and gluons, which briefly form Odderon and Pomeron particles. Now, we have managed to identify the Odderon. A milestone in particle physics and one more step in understanding the matter, the fundamental building blocks of our world.

The physicists compared the pp̄ data from the LHC (recorded at collision energies of 2.76, 7, 8, and 13 TeV and extrapolated to 1.96 TeV) with the pp̄ data from Tevatron measured at 1.96 TeV.