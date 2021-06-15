The existence of the fifth ocean of the Earth confirmed

The society’s decision to officially recognize it stems from the recognition of the rapid and distinctive Antarctic Circumpolar Current that surrounds the southernmost continent. They also took into account the unique marine ecosystem found in the cold waters of the Southern Ocean.

Since most of the Earth’s surface is covered with water, designate the number and limits of the oceans it’s actually quite an arbitrary effort. After all, the various oceans are all technically connected to each other and the closest thing to a tangible boundary that separates the Southern Ocean from the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans is a circular current in the area that gives the Southern Ocean a different temperature. and salinity of the others.

Ongoing deliberations on the subject they have yet to reach a definitive consensus among their members in favor of reinstating the name.