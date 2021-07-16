The exhibition ‘Ensueño de yarn of ten languages. Fonart Grand Prize Textiles’

MEXICO CITY. As a tribute to the work of the artisans of Mexico, yesterday the exhibition Ensueño de yarn of ten languages ​​opened at the Museo del Carmen. Textiles of the Fonart Grand Prize.

The artisan exhibition, a tribute to traditional creators, is part of the 164 San Ángel Flower Fair and brings together 47 works from more than 20 locations in 13 states of the country.

The curatorship of Ensueños en string de ten languages ​​was carried out by the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), through the Museo de El Carmen, with the advice of Fonart.

It is a journey through creativity, mastery of the natural environment and technique; the ritual character, the daily life and the fantasy that are mixed in the weft and warp of indigenous textiles. There are 47 dreams in cotton, blanket and wool.

The title of the sample refers to the ten languages ​​spoken by the artisans who made these garments: Nahua, P’urhépecha, Mazahua, Chinanteco, Amuzgo, Mixe, Chontal, Otomí, Zapotec and Spanish.

The pieces speak of the present and the past of the community where they were made. They reveal the beauty that only color can express and that touch can understand through the skin.

It is important to note that the 47 textiles are for sale, although they will be delivered to buyers at the end of the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to the public until September 5 at the Museum of El Carmen, in Avenida Revolución 4 and 6, San Ángel.

PRESENT THE NEW IMAGE

With Cuba and Coahuila as special guests, yesterday the image of the 49th edition of the International Cervantino Festival (FIC), which will take place from October 13 to 31, 2021, was unveiled.

The federal Ministry of Culture indicated, in a press release, that the proposal made by Luis Ángel González Montiel, a student of digital arts at the University of Guanajuato, was unanimously selected.

Photo: Courtesy Secretary of Culture

