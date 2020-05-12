One of the most regrettable events of last season in the NBA took place during the third game of the Finals between Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. A minority owner of the California franchise, Mark Stevens, faced Kyle lowry at a certain point in the duel and came to insult and push him.

During the third match, played at Oracle Arena, Stevens pushed the Raptors guard after he fell on the fans after a play. Also, he repeatedly screwed him. Despite the incident, he was not ejected from the Warriors, although he did have to serve a one-year sentence after his unfortunate act. Will return next season.

Thus, after a year of sanction and a half million dollars fine, Stevens returns. Already the day after the incident he showed his regret: “I take responsibility for what I did in the Finals, it was really embarrassing. What I did was wrong and I wish Mr. Lowry the best. There is no excuse for what I did. I accept the punishment of the NBA and the Warriors. ”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explains the sanction given to the minority Warriors owner: “There is no science to making these kinds of decisions. We believe that Mr. Stevens was truly sorry for what he did. I did and had a clean record up to then with the Warriors, so the fine and the year of sanction seemed like an adequate sanction. ”

