The Social Security It has ‘sold’ that the month of April closed with the destruction of employment of 49,074 members, reaching the total number of employed persons at 18,396,362, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

This reduction would be much lower than that registered in March, when the occupation fell by almost 834,000 people and the department that directs José Luis Escrivá stresses that this behavior supposes a “certain stabilization” of employment.

However, there are several data to take into account to realize that the figures are still worrying and that there is no “stabilization”. For starters, if you analyze the effect of the coronavirus pandemic from mid-March, when the state of alarm was declared, until the end of April, lThe loss of affiliates to the system reaches 947,896 employees.

In fact, in terms of average membership, the statistics that had been published before the health crisis (the Government now uses another indicator to measure the loss of affiliation and jobs), Social Security registered a decrease of 548,093 employed persons Compared to March (a decrease of 2.9%), to locate the average affiliation in 18,458,667 contributors.

There was no loss of affiliation in April compared to March since 2009 because the fourth month of the year is usually a good period for the labor market, except in deep crises.

On the other hand, in seasonally adjusted terms, 691,054 employees were lost in April. In March, correcting the calendar effect, an average drop of 356,703 members was observed, a significant figure that broke a trend that had remained positive since November 2013 (-17,072).

That is correcting the calendar effect the figure for April is worse than that for March, so the “stabilization” of employment of which the Government speaks is not taking place.

In fact, numerous entrepreneurs and research services are pointing out that the worst for the labor market is yet to come, since after the ERTE and the return to normality – the “new normality” that Pedro Sánchez talks about – there will be the closure of thousands of businesses that would entail the destruction of hundreds of thousands of jobs.