Today marked the fourth anniversary of Dead by Daylight, and it had been announced that Behavior Interactive would be making an announcement regarding a new serial killer to join the game.

There was a lot of speculation with possible slashers of the cinema, such as Pinhead, CandyMan and even Jason Voorhees, that’s why the surprise was enormous when it was announced that it would not be a murderer of the cinema, but of another important video game franchise, and not just any IP, but a one of the most important in the industry: Silent Hill.

It is nothing more and nothing less than The Executioner, which doesn’t just come into the game, also adds a new survivor, Cheryl Mason, and a map of the Midwich school.

This is the official Behavior statement:

Silent Hill is a new chapter for Dead by Daylight. Includes a new killer, The Executioner, and a new survivor, Cheryl Mason. The Silent Hill Chapter also features a new map, Midwich Elementary School: The childhood trauma that once took place in its hallways has manifested itself in a twisted, nightmarish design. The new assassin is The Executioner: he takes control of Pyramid Head and wields his great knife to unleash his twisted punishment on all who cross it. The new survivor is Cheryl Mason, a brave and outspoken woman who survived the infernal otherworld of Silent Hill, and took revenge on the order that killed her father. With plenty of experience, she is ready to face once more whatever evil lies in wait for her. ”

The Silent Hill DLC will also include a remake of the Dead by Daylight theme song>, composed by Akira Yamaoka, the famous composer of Silent Hill, as well as a skin based on Lisa Garland.

The new Midwich school-based scenario will be available to all users, regardless of whether you purchase the DLC or not. The DLC is available today as a beta for Steam users, and will be available to all PC and console players on June 16.

