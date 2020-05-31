Víctor Hugo Lobo blatantly opened the Cuautepec General Hospital three times despite the fact that its construction is plagued by irregularities and lack of sanitary permits as stated in the letter DGPLADES-DGAPI-DNM-NOTE-100-2018, issued by the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government; Among so many irregularities, regulatory breaches, functional and operational errors stand out, where dimensions not compatible with health standards stand out, the destination of the waiting room on the top floor, accesses with serious structural errors, which makes it a poor hospital. planned and poorly built, pointed out sources from the city hall.

This project was carried out by the then Gustavo A. Madero delegation, where the now deputy Lobo ruled for nine years, alternating with Nora Arias, his wife; It should be noted that this hospital could not have the corresponding sanitary approval due to irregularities that in some cases are impossible to correct given that the regulations in the construction of medical units have special characteristics.

“We have asked with authorities from the Secretariat of the General Comptroller of Mexico City to find out if it already has prepared sanctions against who or those who are responsible. In times of pandemic, it is a stab in the community of Gustavo A. Madero that the one who For almost nine years, their ruler has left them a white elephant that would now serve to cope with the pandemic.This useless hospital joins the other three hundred that Dr. Hugo López Gatell denounced in the daily reports he gives to Mexican society. Three hundred and one go with this hospital, “they said.

They pointed out that society is tired of inept officials and demands exemplary punishment for those who, due to their desire for power, exercise the budget irresponsibly, translating today into an alarming waste that nobody serves, while people from Gustavo A. Madero who unfortunately have fallen ill with COVID -19, waiting to be served in other hospitals.

They indicated that in a second installment we will document with images and testimonies what this useless hospital could have been if it had been built by a responsible government.

Denouncing hospital denounced in EcatepecEspecial