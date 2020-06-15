After the presentation of the Playstation 5 the Sony’s commitment to its exclusive games. Gone is the fight between terabytes and other specifications that are useless if there are no games to support them. Despite that, the reality is that most games shown will not be available in 2020.

The playstation 5 will have a third party game-driven launch among which stands out Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, NBA 2K21, Oddworld Soulstorm and Outriders. Of the exclusive games only Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and SIE Japan Studios’ Astro’s Playroom will be available this year. Almost all of the games announced at the event will arrive in 2021, while others have no defined release date.

Hitman 3 will debut in January 2021, Resident Evil VIII: Village will debut sometime in the same year, as will Soulborn, Grand Theft Auto V in its revamped version, and GhostWire: Tokyo, Shinji Mikami’s game. Pragmata, another sci-fi game from Capcom, will arrive until 2022, while Project Athia would land in 2023, although it works for us.

The most impressive games have no release date

The most awesome games like Horizon 2 Forbidden West, the remake of Demon’s Souls or Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart did not confirm their availability. Neither does Returnal, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Gran Turismo 7 or the surprising Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

If you think buy a PlayStation 5 in 2020 you will not be abandonedsince the console will also launch with backwards compatibility of the 100 best PS4 games. Sony has not revealed which titles will be on the list, although most of its proprietary studios and Big Hits category may be playable.

The launching a new console is usually not very attractive in terms of games. The true potential is usually seen until the second or third year, when most exclusive titles debut. Another factor is that studios like EA, Activision or Ubisoft launch multiplatform games to ensure the widest possible audience.

PlayStation 5 games coming in 2020

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Astro’s Playroom

** Bugsnax *

Chivalry 2

Death Loop

Dirt 5

Fortnite

Godfall

Gods and Monsters

Jett: The Far Shore

Madden NFL 21

NBA 2K21

Observer

Oddworld Soulstrom

Outriders

Quantum Error

Redo! Enhanced Edition

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

WRC 9

Games to be released in 2021

Chorus

Ghostwire Tokyo

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V

Hitman 3

In Sould Mind

Metal Hellsinger

MicroMan

Moonray

Nth ^ 0 Infinity Reborn

Rainbow Six Quarantine

Resident Evil VIII: Village

Solar Ash

Soulborn

Stray

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Tribes of Midgard