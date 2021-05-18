The exclusive Bugatti La Voiture Noire will officially debut at the end of May

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a one-off developed on the Chiron, which will see the light of the spotlights for the second time. The French firm has presented a set of images of the exclusive model. Some teasers with a very artistic touch pointing to a new date for the end of May.

The exclusive Bugatti La Voiture Noire It was presented at the last edition of the Geneva Motor Show held, that of 2019. The French firm surprised with an exclusive model, a new exercise that used the base of the Chiron but gave it a complete design twist. So much so that the one-off is so different that it was conceived to pay tribute to one of the brand’s icons, the Type 57 SC Atlantic by Jean Bugatti.

A few months later he also made his appearance in one of the most exclusive events in the world, the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Rumor has it that the late Ferdinand Piëch, Volkswagen owner and former CEO, was the owner of the first unit built. And just a few days ago we were able to see the exclusive Bugatti model in motion. Production units running tests around the Molsheim factory, which has a lot to do with the latest advanced teasers, signaling a special date for next May 31.

The exclusive Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a very sporty and aerodynamic side

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire, about to be seen as a production model

The firm launched a series of images of La Voiture Noire with a very artistic touch at night and in very specific places in Paris, including some details of the iconic model. Mirrors, alloy wheels, the brutal air intakes on the front. A series of elements that will be found in the, for now, single production unit Let it know.

And it is that the firm has admitted that it has a buyer who has paid the not inconsiderable amount of 16.5 million euros, for which the manufacturer has invested no less than two and a half years in its manufacture, so the last day of May, in which the brand indicates with the message “See you on May 31, 2021”, it is expected to be the one of the real coming-out and the handover of keys.

Judging by the new images, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire unit hardly shows any changes in the aesthetic plane, although we still have to wait a few days to see it in all its splendor and know its specifications. Of course the six rear exhausts will blow from the engine 8.0-liter four-turbos W16, but it is unknown if it will maintain the 1,500 hp of the Chiron, the 1,600 hp of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ or ​​if the brand sets a new level.

The powerful rear of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire features a unique look