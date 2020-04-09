These are tough times for tennis and Wimbledon He has decided to send a plea to the hearts of the people. The English tournament has posted a video on Twitter, narrated by nothing more and nothing less than Roger Federer, where images of the great champions in London are interspersed with those of British hospitals faced with the coronavirus pandemic. So, with the motto of “Stay home, save lives”, the tournament summons its followers to stay “united in the distance”. “Right now, the game is suspended. We are united in the hope that tomorrow will be better than the present,” these are the last words spoken by Roger in a unmissable video for all fans of this sport.

