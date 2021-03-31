The exciting technological evolution of windshields

The first windshields to be installed brought obvious benefits to drivers, allowing them to dispense with glasses and improve their field of vision. However, very soon they were involved in controversy, since in the event of an accident or frontal impact the glass would break into a thousand pieces. In those years, road exits were quite common and so were head-on collisions. In many cases, the most serious injuries occurred as a result of a broken windshield rather than a collision. With the advent of enclosed vehicles, which included side windows, the notoriety of the presence of glass in cars only grew.

Despite the obvious problems, manufacturers had already opted for the windshield. As with other innovations, Henry Ford was the first to introduce the front glass in the legendary Ford T, although as an extra that also included the headlights and a speedometer. A package for $ 100, a not inconsiderable amount in 1908 when it was launched on the market. However, Oldsmobile was the first brand to manufacture all its models with the standard windshield.

In the 1920s, Ford was fully convinced that it was necessary to improve the quality and safety of windshields. It was clear to the automotive pioneer that Ford had to be actively involved in the R&D process to produce stronger and cheaper glass at the same time. Clarence Avery, one of the factory’s mechanical artists, was in charge of leading this project. Ford no longer ceased in its efforts, despite the fact that the results would take time to arrive.