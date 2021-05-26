The exciting reunion between Palito Dominguín and her boyfriend, Harry James, in ‘Survivors’

Despite having less screen time for living on an island other than most of the contestants in Survivors 2021, Lola and Palito are becoming two of the big favorites of the audience slowly. And if a few weeks ago it was the participant of The Island of Temptations 3 who had a passionate encounter with her boyfriend, this time it was Palito’s turn.

The long-awaited visit comes after the model passes his worst days on the island due to health problems. In addition, she had expressed on many occasions how important her partner, Harry James, was to her, who had become a fundamental pillar in her life in recent years, in which the young woman has faced several loss of loved ones: “It’s like an extension of me,” he commented in conversation with his island companion.

Thus, this Tuesday and in the Honduras Connection, the gathering directed by Carlos Sobera, the long-awaited meeting was possible. But before, the British had to meet Lola, his partner’s partner. The Leonese had to guide Palito, blindly, to her boyfriend: “He deserves it a lot,” she said excitedly.

When Palito finally saw him, he did not fit himself with joy, and assured that he was “in shock” and that he was “going to faint”, while Harry commented that his girlfriend was “tiny” due to the weight loss of the format.

Lola, Harry and Palito hugged each other and began to scream with excitement. Afterwards, the couple began a conversation half in Spanish and half in English, which is how they usually talk to each other. Of course, the British boasted of his Advances in Spanish – a result of the classes given by Lucía Dominguín, her mother-in-law – dedicating an “I love you” to his girlfriend who melted the audience.