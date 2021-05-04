The exciting reaction of a 90-year-old woman to learn that she won $ 1.8 million in the lottery

An old woman of 90 years, originally from Entre Ríos, in Argentina, she played the “Quini 6” lottery and was the winner of a prize equivalent to $ 1.8 million. The woman, who still could not collect the prize because she is isolated by coronavirus, will share the money with her relatives, since they bought a ticket together. His case became relevant after the video of the moment he received the news that he had won went viral. “You’re a millionaire,” they told her before she burst into tears with emotion.

First, the woman thought it was a joke. In full isolation after having contracted COVID-19, she learned that last Wednesday she had become the creditor of the millionaire sum after winning the Quini 6. “Lie!”, The winner is heard saying in the video, totally shocked. Once he manages to assimilate the novelty, he begins to hug his relatives and exclaims: “We are going to have money!”

The winning ticket was bought in a small town of 3,000 inhabitants in Entre Ríos. The lady played the ballot with a relative who works as a rural laborer in the area and with whom she will share the prize obtained in “La Segunda”, one of the Quini 6 modalities that had an accumulated purse of $ 1.8 million.

The numbers that came out were 06, 12, 10, 09, 45 and 19. Meanwhile, in the traditional draw, the numbers 45, 44, 15, 16, 04 and 31 came out, although this modality, like “Revancha”, had no winners.

You are interested in:

Old man forgets his glasses and incredibly, he wins the lottery

He wins the lottery at the age of 85 but ensures that he no longer needs the prize money