The exciting message of Prince Harry about his childhood to the children of toilets who died by Covid

Prince Harry of England has participated in the foreword of a book intended for the children of British health workers who have died in the coronavirus pandemic. In the text, the Duke of Sussex confesses details about his childhood and the loss of his mother.

“If you are reading this book, it is because you have lost your father, mother or a loved one, and although i wish i could hug you right now, I hope this story brings you comfort in knowing that you are not alone, “writes Harry in the book, according to the Daily Mail.

“When I was a child I lost my mother. At that moment I didn’t want to believe it or accept it, and it left a big hole inside me. I know how you feel and I want to assure you that in time that hole will be filled with a lot of love and support, “wrote the Duke.

Prince Harry wrote that he had discovered that while a lost loved one might be gone forever, he was “always with you and you can hold on to it forever.”

“You can feel lonely, you can feel sad, you can feel angry, you can feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make you a promise: you will feel better and stronger once you’re ready to talk about how you feel, “he wrote.

Written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay troote, the book, titled Hospital by the Hill, will be given to children as part of National Day of Reflection next week. It is an initiative of the British government to commemorate the anniversary of the beginning of the confinement.