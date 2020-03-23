The exciting letter from a sevillista to a Baetic friend who has gone viral

These are times when feelings are on the surface. The coronavirus is hitting our country, which is trying to overcome the happy virus by following the recommendations of the health authorities. Spaniards have been confined to their homes for more than a week, and soccer is completely stopped in Spain until further notice. One of the suspended games that was going to be played precisely on the weekend that complicated everything was the great Seville derby between the Seville and Betis.

It was not disputed, but when it is celebrated it must be a party for our football. So consider it a Sevilla fan who has sent an exciting letter to a Baetic friend that has gone viral on social networks due to its emotional charge despite the great rivalry that has always existed between both clubs and their fans. This faithful from Seville wants the next derby to be an example of fraternity after what is being experienced due to the health alert by Covid-19.

We reproduce the emotional full letter:

«Letter from a sevillista to a Baetic friend:

Dear Baetic friend, the coronavirus bothered us the derby that we had at the gates and it will be a long time before it is celebrated, but on the day that it is celebrated, we will all be very happy regardless of the result, because that will be a A sign that we have defeated (Betis and Sevillans) the damn coronavirus.

For this reason, I ask that you, among the Baeticos, and I among the sevillistas, spread that the next derby be declared THE DERBI OF THE FRATERNITY OF THE CITY OF SEVILLE, that it be a holiday for the entire city and to remember the that unfortunately they will not be able to enjoy it.

This is going to be the most important derby in our lives and the happiest.

Pass it on!”