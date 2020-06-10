Jarabe de Palo released the single ‘Eso que tú me me’ on May 25, which meant the group’s return with their vocalist Pau Donés. It has been his last legacy, his last contribution to music. He stars in his most personal video clip accompanied by his daughter Sara and with a message of thanks to life. The musician has always shown his optimism and positive character despite maintaining a constant fight against colon cancer diagnosed in 2015 and the one that had to be operated on.

“For everything you give me, I will always be grateful to you. So thanks for being, for your friendship and company“he says in the lyrics.” For everything I received, being here is worth it. Thanks to you I kept paddling against the tide. From everything I received, I now know that I am not alone. Now I have you, my friend, my treasure. So thanks for being there, for your friendship and your company. You are the best that life has given me“, continues in the central part of a song that is a preview of the new album that will be released in September with the title Tragas o escupes, posthumous album by the author.

Since he had to interrupt his tour in September 2015 due to the diagnosis he received in the Vall d’Hebrón in Barcelona, ​​Pau Donés has not stopped showing the face of the disease to make everyone aware of the importance of catching it on time: “Cancer is like a ghost that appears without warning. So it is important to be vigilant. With cancer it is better to prevent than to cure makes all the sense“He expressed. He has been at the foot of the canyon until the last moment, even very active during the entire Pandemic Alarm State.

At all times he wanted to show the process and did not hide the relapse that he suffered a year and a half after the operation or the good news that he achieved six months later as he no longer had tumors. Thus, it has tried to normalize a disease that affects millions of people and for which it has left us today.

In 2018 he announced his retirement from music

Two years ago, Pau Donés announced that she was temporarily abandoning music to enjoy more time with her daughter Sara. “We will return, it is a stop, it is goodbye, but see you later. I do not know when, nor how, or in what way, but we will do it. So we hope you are there when we return and to be able to resume contact as always through the Syrup songs, through music. I hope it will be a luxurious year for everyone, a great year, and above all be happy because life is urgent, it is one and now. You have to live it to the fullest and with intensity. A huge kiss and see you on stage“he commented then.

And he kept his promise, and he returned, and he did it exciting all his followers playing from his balcony last March in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. “I traded songs for love and freedom, while thinking about becoming a singer again. I return today for those who want to listen to me, I return today while the body enduresI come back today for my people, I come back and here I plan to stay forever. I come back because again the music in my head has returned (…). I come back because stepping on stage is the only thing I think about. I go back to doing what I’ve always wanted to do. If life gives you a stick … Jarabe de Palo “.