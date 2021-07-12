The exciting embrace between Mancini and Vialli

SPORT.es

The Italian coach, Roberto Mancini, and the delegate of the selection, Gianluca Vialli, starred in an emotional hug after Italy were proclaimed champions. Former Sampdoria players in the early 90s and friends since then, Mancini wanted Vialli by his side once he assumed command of the ‘Azzurra’. Vialli is recovering from cancer and has been one of the most visible faces of the Italian team at this European Championship.