The excitement of Barty’s parents to see their daughter win at Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh barty She has been away from home for five months, traveling the world and away from her parents and siblings. The health situation has caused that, in order to compete, he has had to enroll in a long tour of the United States and Europe, without returning home. That has not prevented their parents from being very aware of their evolutions and leaving interesting words in TheWest. “When I was little people told us that I had incredible talent, but we did not think that I could reach this level. When I won Junior Wimbledon when I was 15 years old, we realized what we had. We have always let their coaches work,” they declared.

A family sits and hopes _ just as the nation did _ as their daughter does something extraordinary. What pride. @Wimbledon @ashbarty pic.twitter.com/JPuW0Yltnz – Courtney Walsh (@walshcee) July 11, 2021