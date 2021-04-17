The exchange Binance burned BNB for 500 million dollars

Key facts:

The goal of token burnings is to make BNB deflationary.

BNB’s working capital decreased by 0.65%.

1,099,888 units of Binance Coin (BNB) were burned on April 16, 2021. The amount is equivalent to a figure close to USD 500 million, at the time of writing this article.

The transaction took place at 8:03 am (UTC). This is Binance’s 15th quarterly BNB burn. The popular cryptocurrency exchange has, to date, burned the 15.3% of your total supply which is 200 million tokens.

Binance’s plan, which was announced in 2017 when it launched BNB, is burn a total of 100 million units of its cryptocurrency, that is, half of the currency. The objective of this practice is that the asset is deflationary and its price increases since, as expected, the demand will increase along with its scarcity.

“With this recent burn, the total supply of BNB has officially decreased from 170,535,825 BNB to 169,432,937 BNB,” Binance reports in a post signed by its CEO, Changpeng Zhao.

Zhao believes that “a token burn achieves the same economic effects as an airdrop, without the need for so many transactions on the blockchain and with a more uniform distribution.” He adds that, although many do not understand it that way, “the price of the currency will finally understand it.”

The practice of burning tokens is not unique to Binance Coin. For example, by decision of the Stellar Foundation, at the end of 2019, 50% of the working capital of Lumens (XLM), the native token of the Stellar blockchain, was burned.

The largest Binance Coin burn in history, measured in dollars

When measured in US dollars, this was the largest BNB burn in history. On the other hand, if it is measured in Binance Coin, there were other superior ones. For example, the 14th in which more than 3.5 million BNB ceased to exist.

The token burn on April 16, 2021 was the largest in history, when measured in dollars. Source: Binance

This apparent contradiction is produced by the considerable price increase that the cryptocurrency had in recent months, a fact that was reported by CriptoNoticias.

The exchange’s CEO attributes this increase in BNB’s price to the increased use of the Binance Smart Chain (which uses BNB as its native token), Coinbase’s listing on Nasdaq, and the bull market, in general.

People always told me that BNB was undervalued and I, of course, always biased in agreement with their opinions. But you may never know how much undervaluation there is for BNB, or for the crypto industry. Changpeng Zhao, CEO and founder of Binance.

So far, each burning of Binance Coin tokens has produced an increase in the price of the cryptocurrency a few days before, followed by a few days down, after the destruction of coins to, finally, recover the upward path. With this cryptoactive, the advice that is often repeated among traders seems to be fulfilled to the letter: “buy during the rumor and sell on the news.”

At the time of writing this article, each BNB is trading at USD 520. Its historical maximum price reached it on April 12, when it reached USD 637. Binance Coin is the third cryptocurrency according to its market capitalization that exceeds USD 79.4 billion.