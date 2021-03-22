The exceptions in which travel is allowed before and during Holy Week and the supporting documents you need

The San José bridge has served to imagine what will happen in Spain in the next Easter. The communities will also be closed perimeter, but the traffic will be open for foreign tourism. The result. who has woken up outrage among the citizens, is that Spaniards cannot travel to other autonomies, but the tourists from Germany, France or Italy they can visit our country.

On March 12, the inter-territorial council of Health agreed on a series of unified measures for the bridges of Father’s Day and Holy Week. One of them was the perimeter closure of all the autonomies in two phases: one already past, from March 17 to 21, and another in the future, from next Friday 26 March to April 9.

This means that now there is four days, between this Monday and next Thursday, in which the autonomies whose governments have not decreed perimeter closure, like Madrid and Murcia, are now open, while the rest are still closed, as they were before the holiday agreement.

Bypass restrictions

However, the decree of the state of alarm contemplates a series of exceptions in which citizens can bypass restrictions on mobility. In many territories it is requested that these movements be supported by a supporting document that the user fills in and that can be downloaded from the Internet. In other cases, the person is simply asked to travel accompanied by the documents that can justify the exception.

According to him Decree of the State of Alarm promulgated in October, citizens can bypass the perimeter fence restrictions in the following cases.

Health : assistance to health centers, services and establishments.

: assistance to health centers, services and establishments. Job : compliance with labor, professional, business, institutional or legal obligations.

: compliance with labor, professional, business, institutional or legal obligations. Education : attendance at university, teaching and educational centers, including nursery schools.

: attendance at university, teaching and educational centers, including nursery schools. Return to the place of habitual or family residence.

to the place of habitual or family residence. Care : assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people.

: assistance and care for the elderly, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or especially vulnerable people. Banks and gas stations : travel to financial and insurance entities or refueling stations in neighboring territories.

: travel to financial and insurance entities or refueling stations in neighboring territories. Legal : required or urgent actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies.

: required or urgent actions before public, judicial or notarial bodies. DNI : renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed.

: renewals of permits and official documentation, as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed. Exams : conducting exams or official tests that cannot be postponed.

: conducting exams or official tests that cannot be postponed. Emergency : due to force majeure or situation of need.

: due to force majeure or situation of need. Others: any other activity of a similar nature, duly accredited.

How to download the receipt

The following are some of the communities that have published supporting documents to facilitate verification by the authorities of exceptions to mobility restrictions. You can download them at the following links:

-Madrid’s community.

-Aragon

-Catalonia

-Navarre

-Basque Country

In addition to filling it in properly, it is recommended travel with the supporting documents with which the exception can be covered.