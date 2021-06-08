The Excel World Cup faces 8 countries

The world of Excel, one of the most successful software in Microsoft Office, started with the participation of eight experts.

Physical sports or mathematics and robotics are not the only disciplines with international competitions.

As complex as it may sound, the Excel World Cup exists and is organized within the framework of the Financial Modeling World Cup.

Meet the participants of the upcoming 8 Player Financial Modeling Battle. We hope you are as excited to watch them create financial models live as we are! pic.twitter.com/tiSQv9mUDI – Financial Modeling World Cup (@FMWC_) June 3, 2021

Excel World as eSport

Mastering the use of Excel is no longer just a skill for data management inside offices.

Since this Tuesday with the start of the Excel World Cup, it became eSport.

The Financial Modeling World Cup already has a first winner: Michael Jarman, representative of Canada.

Jarman emerged victorious from the World Cup with an accumulated 700 points.

An international challenge

Knowing the secrets of the Excel pivot table is the golden dream of many people who drive large databases, statistics, data crossing, comparative tables, among others.

But talking about an Excel world are big words.

The Microsoft Excel Financial Modeling World Cup, official designation in English, was sponsored by the company that co-founded Bill gates.

The founder of Microsoft involved in controversy after the announcement of his divorce.

It was a direct elimination duel between eight participants from eight countries, with a prize for the winner of $ 20,000, just over 395 thousand pesos at the updated exchange rate.

A specialized competition

Mastering the famous Microsoft spreadsheet under the dynamics of an eSport, an electronic sport, requires a specialized preparation.

The Excel World Cup was broadcast live through Youtube.

During the broadcast, all eight competitors were observed making the most of their Excel capabilities to solve complex problems.

Financial models

The eight competitors solved a business case by creating a financial model and the answer to various questions related to the problem.

They prepared the calculations based on the financial model assigned to them and presented the solution in an answer tab that was included in these models.

The representatives in the Excel World Cup were:

Stephanie Annerose, from the United States

Gabriela Strój, from Poland

Andrew Ngai, From United Kingdom

Michael Jarman, from Canada

Jason webber, from South Africa

Anup Agarwal, from India

Hohn lim, from Australia

Jeff Heng Siang Tan, from Malaysia.

Michael Jarman of Canada won by adding 700 points, equivalent to 13 correct answers.

In second place was Andrew Ngia with 640 o 14 correct answers, but 4 errors.

The third position went to John lim from Australia with 625 or 12 correct answers and 1 error.

The challenges of the competition

In the time trial competition, the participants resolved a series of cases, each posed several questions.

To get the answers they had to create a scheme that considered all the factors at play.

The models they put together offered as many answers as possible to get the most points, but the strategies to reach the objectives varied.