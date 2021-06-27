The EXATLON athlete his wife scolds at home

Telemundo The Team Contendientes of the 5th Season of Exatlon USA.

The fifth season of EXATLON United States continues to measure forces in the circuits that night after night are presented between the “Famosos” team and the “Contendientes” team, and this time, with great grace, one of the Knights of the Blues, revealed that they scold him at home.

Andoni García was questioned by the host of the show, Frederik Oldenburg, about comparing the benefits of the second season with the fifth, and the decision of the model to exchange the safe conduct medal for money came up.

It was there, where, with great honesty, Andoni revealed that the extra dollars that he can receive for the exchange of his precea, will prevent his wife from scolding him at home.

“It is a wonder. The truth is that there is no comparison. The fact of being able to exchange a medal for $ 5,000 dollars is very cool, because it plays in mind who you see as a rival, how many medals you have … the economic part ”, said the Spaniard.

“Because we all have a life outside and we all have our expenses, our things. So, I continue with mine, I would continue to change it so that my wife would not scold me at home. Hopefully we will be able to move the circuit forward and hit the medal ”, Andoni concluded.

The blue, who outside the competition has established himself as a recognized model, is happily married, and last year he debuted as the father of a little boy, whom they named Noah.

Thus, EXATLON continues to reveal more details of the personal lives of the contestants, and after having confessed between joke and grace Andoni that his wife pulls his ears for issues related to money, other details that recently became known about the reality athletes Telemundo show has to do with the hobbies that everyone has.

In a funny clip shared on EXATLON’s official page, on Telemundo, the participants looking to win first place in the competition, opened up about the things that identify them as their label.

“One hobby I have is that while I’m cooking a dish, or cooking on the stove, I have to be cleaning the dishes, because, I don’t know why I can’t eat if she turned to see the kitchen and all the dishes were there. dirty ”, commented Viviana Michel.

Dania Aguillón, for her part, opened her trunk of intimacies and said: “While I’m eating, I have to have too many napkins, because I can’t see my dirty hands, or even anything. So I need napkins to continue eating ”.

Andoni García was honest in warning that: ”I cannot see a crooked painting. If I go to a house and see a crooked painting, I have to straighten it ”.

