The EXATECs that are part of the 30 Expansión promises

Grupo Expansión announced the list of men and women, leaders in their fields, whose ideas make a difference by innovating with meaning, but also with social responsibility.

The EXATEC

Hector Hugo Pérez

He is 36 years old and is currently the Chief Technology Officer at DENsolutions. Among the languages ​​he speaks are German, Dutch and Swedish. He is a leading figure in research and development of different nanotechnological devices for applications in biotechnology.

Reyna Flores

She was the first (and the only) Mexican to work at the UEFA headquarters in Switzerland,

where he organized seasons of the Champions League for women and men. Also

opened doors as the only Mexican of the leading team for the organization of the Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019.

She is a graduate of the Marketing degree from the Tec de MonterreyBut he has been outside of Mexico for almost 13 years, always working in a sports organization. Her work has led her to lead projects in 20 countries.

Julian Willenbrok

He is 35 years old and has managed to take advantage of a resource that is abundant in Mexico and that has not been fully exploited: solar energy. His foray into this industry dates back to 2007, when he worked on large-scale photovoltaic projects for the Solare Energiesysteme Nord company, in Germany and in Spain.

In 2009, he brought his expertise to Mexico and installed one of the first 20 systems

photovoltaic interconnected in the area of Naucalpan, State of Mexico.

Back in 2011, he co-founded Enlight, a company that offers solar energy systems for homes.

and businesses that use the sun as a clean and inexhaustible source of electrical energy, as well

as financing to make solar energy more accessible to its customers.

Adrian Aguirre

He is 39 years old; While in his first year of engineering at Tecnológico de Monterrey, at age 18, he got a sponsorship from the school and the Canel’s chewing gum brand to build, together with other colleagues, an SUV that competed in the

race.

“I realized that I really liked that role of leading a complete project,” he says.

After obtaining his degree as a mechanical engineer administrator in 2004, Aguirre applied

for a vacancy at the Ford Engineering Center.

Two years later, and with the support of the assembler, he went to MIT to study a master’s degree in Systems Engineering, becoming, together with another colleague, the first engineers that the Mexican subsidiary sent to the program.

Monica Aceves

The calculation never scared Monica. Being very young, she became the first woman to win the National Mathematics contest of the UAG.

And her career continued in that direction until she became the first woman at Continental Automotive Mexico to hold the position of engineering leader for an entire business unit.

Her passion for technology has led her to be an ambassador for her company and to give conferences and workshops to inspire young women to continue developing the solutions of the future.

She is a member of the global Women in Tech network and an active participant in forums and working groups that seek to promote the evolution of the Mexican automotive industry and improve the Science and Technology Law, in collaboration with the federal government. He is a member of the board of directors of the TD2035 initiative in Querétaro, where he resides, from where he promotes national research and development, adding to a fertile ecosystem for manufacturing.

Marco Aurelio Ramirez

He is the Finance Director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), has been in office for a few months, but since his appointment, in 2020, the former Director General of Public Debt of the Ministry of Finance highlights his “strengthening of financial engineering to to the public sector ”.

Francisco Padilla

He is 36 years old and is the co-founder of Konfío. “Since 2008, the banks have made a dent, so that, until today, they don’t want to provide financing if you are not América Móvil or an ultra-secure company,” says Padilla.

But, as all crises come from the hand of an opportunity, this Expansion Promise decided – even against what his parents advised him – to move to Mexico and set up his own company with one of his former colleagues, David Arana.

Arana believed that granting credit to SMEs could be a great business in an emerging market such as Mexico, since banks demanded many requirements to provide financing.

Susana moragrega

Discipline, perseverance and constant updating are three of the main tools that Susana Moragrega Alfaro has used to stand out in the banking sector in Mexico.

At the age of 32, this Expansión Promise, who has an MBA from the EGADE Business School of Tecnológico de Monterrey, became the first woman to lead the Scotiabank Business Development area, a position she has held since 2019.

Throughout his career at this Canadian-born institution, Moragrega has led strategies focused on the business sector, as well as the processes for measuring and improving productivity and implementing a business management model.

Her experience includes another giant in the sector: the Spanish BBVA, where she was director of the corporate segment of Business Banking and Government, from where she implemented quantitative models to detect opportunities with high potential clients and projects for repricing of transactional fees and cross analysis. selling and up selling for corporate clients.

