The EXATEC that won a NASA Astrophysics Fellowship

Luis Welbanks, a graduate of PrepaTec Estado de México, has been awarded a scholarship at the NASA Hubble Fellowship Program (NHFP).

The NHFP allows prominent postdoctoral scientists conduct independent research in any area of ​​NASA astrophysics, using theory, observation, experimentation, or instrument development.

To obtain this scholarship, Luis competed with more than 400 applicants from different parts of the world.

“This fellowship is the most important in the world of astrophysics that allows access to people from all over the world. Exoplanets is not the only area that matters to NASA, so it is to think about how my research is important and urgent, because very few people receive this after a three-year PhD. Obviously I didn’t expect to be given it. When I received it it was an incredible surprise. It is a testament, a sign that the objectives that I am proposing that we investigate are related to the objectives of NASA, ”he says.

are we alone in the universe?

Currently, Luis is dedicated to researching new chemical species on other planets.

“In the scientific aspect what interests me is to know what the atmospheres on other planets are made of, what chemicals are present. The way we do it is by observing the eclipses of other planets, the stars are orbiting, when the planet passes in front of them there is an eclipse, and when the light from the star passes through the atmosphere of these planets we can see the footprint. of the chemicals that are present, clouds, aerosols, temperature ”, he explains.

These types of observations have allowed Luis and the research groups he works with to find water on several planets, lithium for the first time on an exoplanet, water on most exoplanets, but in smaller amounts than previously believed. .

“There will be new telescopes, new opportunities to see these planets in different waves with better precision, and that will give us new observations for which we need better models to know if there are signs of life on other planets or not. We may find ozone on another planet, but we need all the details to be able to compare it with planet Earth. We want to be sure that when we make an assertion of such magnitude, we are considering all the effects that there are on the planets, but if we are alone in the universe, how important is life on Earth and how lucky it is to live here ”, he assures.

Being an astrophysicist, a dream since childhood

When Luis graduated from PrepaTec in the State of Mexico, he faced a dilemma: there were no physics majors at Tecnológico de Monterrey.

“The problem was that the campus did not have a physics degree, so they had suggested that I start with Electronic Technologies, which has a common core with physics. But, at that time, I was stubborn that I wanted to be an astrophysicist and few universities offered that career “.

Pursuing his dreams, he emigrated to Canada to study at the University of Calgary where he obtained a scholarship and graduated from two majors at the same time: astrophysics and physics, both with honors.

“I have been out of Mexico for just over 10 years, it is difficult to get away from home, but always with the desire to fulfill a dream. Having the opportunity to work with the people who are shaping the field has been the best of my luck. “

His passion, perseverance and discipline have led him to obtain multiple scholarships to continue his studies abroad.

He received a grant from CONACYT to complete his master’s degree in physics at the same university, where he collaborated with the Quark Nova group, which does research on supernovae and quarknovae, the explosion of a neutron star that gives rise to a quark star.

Later, for his doctoral studies, Luis was awarded the Gates-Cambridge scholarship, which this year celebrates its 20th anniversary, and is the main international graduate scholarship program of the University of Cambridge.

The objective of this doctorate was to characterize the atmospheres of other planets, to understand their chemical composition.

“In a way, almost luckily, the exoplanet area shared a lot of the origin of things, fundamentally, understanding if we are alone on the planet and being part of that research as humanity is something unique. I honestly believed that nothing was going to happen with the Gates-Cambridge scholarship. I was the only Mexican selected to study astronomy, it is a huge privilege that no one in the country, no physicist has been awarded that award, “he says.

PrepaTec skills, essential in your professional career

The tools that PrepaTec gave him and that have served him in his professional career, the graduate shares the following, which he mostly developed during his scholarship service.

“Critical thinking is fundamental, teamwork, leadership aspects and I developed that with the cultural diffusion programs.

“My internship was in the theater on the production staff, and there I learned to handle relatively large projects, making sure that there was good communication and that they were carried out in time and order.”

Among the obstacles that Luis has had to face along the way, he stands out being the first in several things, as this entails a great responsibility so that in the future there will be more opportunities for Mexicans in these areas.

“I am in a position that in no dream I could have believed, the obstacles that I have had are the opportunities that have brought me here.

“I am the first in several things, it is a great privilege, but it comes with a great responsibility not to disappoint and show that Mexicans can do it, I hope that in ten years there will be more opportunities for people like me,” he says. (Mariana Perales / Campus Estado de México)