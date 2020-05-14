If continuing to teach distance mathematics, literature or social sciences is a challenge for teachers and students of schools, institutes or universities, doing the same with trumpet, violin or piano classes is a huge challenge which are facing conservatories such as the Reina Sofía School of Music in Madrid.

“Music needs people and contact; we need to look each other in the eye in order to play together; we need to breathe in the same way. Distance is not ideal for our profession”, recognizes Ana Ferraz, student of the Chair of Flute of Professor Jacques Zoon. However, with the confinement derived from the coronavirus pandemic, there was no other choice.

“Music needs people and contact; we need to look each other in the eyes in order to play together; we need to breathe in the same way. Distance is not ideal for our profession”

Redmond’s tool for communication between work teams, Microsoft Teams, was the platform chosen by this musical school, one of the most international in Spain and one of the main in Europe.

“We had been using Microsoft Teams for collaborative work in the administrative field for a couple of years and we had trained all the staff, so we were quite familiar with the tool “, Julia Sánchez, CEO of the Reina Sofía School tells us.” The only thing we had to do was extend its use to the academic field and we discovered that Teams are a good substitute when face-to-face classes are not possible. “

From face-to-face class to online class

Undoubtedly it is not the same to give and receive classes in a school, of whatever subject, as at home. “The day to day has changed drastically for everyone,” explains Eva Arderíus, a student in the cello chair of Professor Jens Peter Maintz. In a physical classroom, in any center, The day to day is made up of very diverse moments in which the main constant is contact with other people.. Teachers, students, administration staff … they all live together in one way or another. They are in direct contact. They feel.

That is why jumping home is such a big handicap. It does not only mean temporarily leaving the common place and leaving human contact parked; means moving away from the environment that favors concentration. In face-to-face classes, everything is usually designed to focus attention. In a different space, even if it is our home, the situation changes radically. And that impacts performance.

In face-to-face classes, everything is usually designed to focus attention. In a different space, even if it is our home, the situation changes radically

“I am not performing the same way,” says Ferraz. “Starting with the concentration that the school offers us, where you listen to music from all corners. Studying from home, and having to adapt to a family that already existed before is more difficult.”

The same thing happens to Arderíus, who acknowledges that he tries to organize himself and maintain the level of demand, although it involves “much more effort since, when you are immersed in the rhythm of school, the environment pulls a lot on you.” This problem is in addition to changes in the schedule. “The number of classes has been very reduced, especially those of instrument and chamber music, I feel that, at this moment, our progress depends more on each one of us,” he says.

Currently, according to calculations by the music center, 75% of the usual theoretical and instrument or singing classes are being given online. The only activity they haven’t been able to do is chamber music. “We have searched a lot, but we have not found any system for making live music remotely: one person playing the violin in one place and another playing the piano in another,” explains the head of the Reina Sofía School of Music. Not to mention that it would take very little latency and hardware that not everyone has, such as microphones or suitable sound cards.

75% of the usual face-to-face classes are being given, both theoretical and instrument or singing

That the tool can be good for general use, naturally does not imply that it is useful for everything. And, less, to emulate the classroom of a conservatory. “The main deficiency is sound, the detail is not heard the same. It is important to be able to play together for tuning and feel the timbres, and for the amount of possibilities that the accompaniment of pianos has”, Ana Ferraz illustrates.

The only way to continue

Assumed the situation and changed the chip, online teaching is a lifesaver (although it requires reinventing yourself). “Although logically it cannot replace face-to-face training, it does allow us to continue working with students”, explains Jens Peter Maintz, professor of the Cello Chair Aline Foriel Destezet. “The main problem is the different and sometimes insufficient connection speed of each student, which greatly influences the quality of the audio and video,” he says, but otherwise, academic life continues and even improves in some aspects, as in the agility of the classes

“Although logically it cannot replace face-to-face training, it does allow us to continue working with students”

“The teaching rhythm is better now, since we don’t have four classes in four days in a row”Maintz explains. This means that students, between class and class, have more time to work. And also to adapt.

Because although exams will not be carried out remotely, but the undergraduate tests have been replaced by a continuous assessment system and the end-of-master exams have been postponed to September, when they hope that they can return more or less to The normality, some students have been tested remotely.

“I have taken the improvisation exam, and we were able to carry it out as planned”, tells us Eva Arderíus, the cello student. How, if we consider that it requires interpreting together with the teacher? Well with imagination. “Since he couldn’t play at the same time as the teacher, as we usually do, due to the small time lag, he sent us audio recordings and it worked quite well.”

Professor Maintz also believes that Microsoft Teams can be used for entrance tests, although “a final exam is different”.

The future for the Reina Sofía School of Music, in any case, necessarily continues to go through the classroom to a greater or lesser extent

The future for the Reina Sofía Superior School of Music, in any case, necessarily continues to go through the classroom to a greater or lesser extent. Because despite discovering that, in practice, Teams has “a mixture of power and simplicity that makes it possible to teach music effectively when, as in this case, circumstances prevent it from being taught in person,” explains Julia Sánchez, There is still no ideal system that allows teaching online, satisfying the maximum requirements of musicians in terms of sound and image quality..

Beyond the guidelines set by the Government for the return to classrooms for the next academic year, this renowned music conservatory is preparing a rentrée in which a mixed model will be applied. The face-to-face classes will be resumed keeping safety distances and taking hygienic precautions, yes, at the same time that the maximum possible telematic activities will be maintained. “We will practice the so-called blended learning, giving some face-to-face classes and others online,” says Sánchez. A teacher miscegenation that has already been tested. “This experience has also helped us to transform the programs we had planned for the summer: our Summer Camp this year will be entirely online and the Music and Academy Meeting, a combination of concert festival and summer course that we do every July in Santander, it will also be blended, half physical, half virtual, “he says.