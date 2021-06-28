the example of a circuit that does not follow rules

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is probably one of the most spectacular production cars out there today. Now that this model begins to reach its clients, the definitive vision of its variant for circuit. It could already be seen in prototype form back in 2018, but now it arrives definitively and with some substantial improvements. We talk about Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, a reinterpretation of the supercar that focuses on improving its performance on the track.

It is a specimen that takes as its starting point a vehicle designed to win the 24 hours of Le Mans, although always with the intention of going one step further. It was born on that basis that began in 2019 with the collaboration between Aston Martin, Adrian Newey, Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) and Multimac; but here it was not necessary to adapt to regulations. In the Valkyrie AMR Pro there has been freedom in both design and performance.

It starts with a chassis optimized for competition It has a 380mm longer wheelbase than the conventional Valkyrie, as well as a wider axle width (96mm at the front and 115mm at the rear). Just look at the images to appreciate the exceptional aerodynamic package In addition to the AMR Pro version, it is an extra 266mm long and achieves surprising levels of downforce. This specimen duplicates the standard Valkyrie in this respect and is capable of withstanding lateral accelerations of more than 3 G.

Maintains the engine 6.5-liter atmospheric V12 developed with the help of Cosworth. The hybrid system and the battery that served as KERS in the conventional system are removed to save weight on the whole. In this way, it is only left with that combustion mechanics capable of going up to 11,000 laps and which it delivers in this case 1,015 horsepower. There is no technical data yet, but the weight has also been lightened with details such as the carbon fiber suspension arms or the Perspex windshields and windows.

It is early to know its acceleration or its maximum speed, but the Gaydon firm announces that the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro could complete the 13.6 kilometers of the circuit of Le Mans in just 3 minutes and 20 seconds. That value is on a par with the best cars in the LMP1 category, so we can get an idea of ​​their performance. For their development phase, they will have the help of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team drivers: Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro production will be limited to 40 units plus two prototypes. All of them will have the steering wheel on the left and deliveries will begin at the end of this year 2021. Customers who buy it will benefit from a special day on the circuit having at your disposal a team of instructors, an FIA pilot’s overalls and ending the evening with a VIP dinner.

