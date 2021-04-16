The exaggerated budget that the Lord of the Rings series will have

Share

Amazon will spend so much money on the Lord of the Rings series that the New Zealand government has given them a grant.

They have been shooting the series of The Lord of the rings And now they just got a big boost from the New Zealand government. According RNZ, a local media of that country, Amazon will receive a $ 100 million grant for the filming of the show. Since you will get an additional 5% of the Screen Production Subsidy, in addition to the 20% subsidy for which the production carried out.

Supposedly Amazon will spend up to $ 450 million on the first season of The Lord of the Rings. This was explained by the Minister of New Zealand Tourism and Economic Development, Stuart Nash.

“What I can tell you is that Amazon will spend around 450 million in the first season alone. I think what we got from Amazon in terms of the MOU and the industry and how we’re going to empower people and our ability to use imagery for tourism, the ability to leverage a lot of what Amazon is doing, is fantastic. The bottom line is that if we want a movie industry in this country, part of that is government subsidies. Where is the downside? “

The advantages of filming in New Zealand.

It is calculated that Amazon will receive 100 million from the agreement it has reached with the government of New Zealand. This is exactly why the decision to film the show was made. The Lord of the rings in that country and not in Scotland. This is how they will continue the legacy of Peter jackson who made the movies at the beginning of the 21st century.

For now there are few details of the plot of the series of The Lord of the rings, but it seems that everything will begin in a period of relative peace. But some familiar characters and some new ones will have to face the resurgence of evil in the Middle Earth.

