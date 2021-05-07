The exact moment Demi Moore finds out about her daughter’s engagement

“Congratulations to my little girl and her lovely boyfriend on their engagement. Today is a very happy day for the whole family ”, wrote the actress in the images she took directly from the screen.

The Willis-Moore family gave rise to talk last year because Demi spent several months with her ex, Bruce Willis, their daughters together, and the actor’s new family as they were stranded by pandemic restrictions. The actors gave a lecture on modernity by being able to have a healthy relationship despite their breakdown several years ago.

The late marriage has three daughters with whom they have a great relationship, as evidenced in family moments that the quarantine forced them to live.