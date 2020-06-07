Biden vs. Trump.

Former Vice President Joe Biden secured the Democratic Party nomination to face Republican Donald Trump in the November presidential election.

to win the battle for the soul of our nation. ““data-reactid =” 34 “> Biden announced on Twitter that he had obtained the 1,991 delegates necessary to become the Democratic presidential candidate and assured that he would fight”to win the battle for the soul of our nation. “

Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I’m going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020

Official confirmation of his candidacy will be given at the Democratic Convention, which this year will take place virtually in August due to the pandemic.

Biden, 77, got the necessary supports after seven states and the District of Columbia held primaries last Tuesday.

Sanders retired last April, making Biden the de facto Democratic nominee.

More

Trump and Biden have already clashed on these issues, and all indications are that these two issues will continue to dominate the race to the White House.

In a message on social media, Biden recalled that his campaign was in favor “of all those who had fallen and were left behind” and that these words now acquired a “greater resonance” because many Americans “had suffered and were suffering so many losses”.

Is a difficult time in the history of the United States. And Donald Trump’s divisive and angry policy is not the answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us, that can bring us closer, “he said.” data-reactid = “70”> “Is a difficult time in the history of the United States. And Donald Trump’s divisive and angry policy is not the answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us, that can bring us closer, “he said.

The president, for his part, has claimed to be eager to fight for the presidency against Biden, who was vice president with Barack Obama.