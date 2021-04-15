The ex-referee and ex-boxer José Antonio García passed away

The one who was an amateur boxer, champion of Levante, and professional referee, Jose Antonio Garcia Rodriguez, died this morning in Alicante at the age of 76, after a long illness.

After an important career as an amateur, in which he was champion of Levante in the sixties of last century, then he devoted many years to refereeing. In the photo below we see him with world champion José Durán.

He was the father-in-law of the one who was champion of Spain of the light weight in 1994 Jose Carlos Cantero Naranjo and father-in-law of the Spanish flyweight champion in 1976 Jose Cantero Picón.

José Durán and José Antonio García

From ESPABOX, we offer our condolences to his family and friends. Ten ringing of the bell in his honor. D.E.P.