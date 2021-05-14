The ex-police officer Pino assures that he would do “everything” for Spain, even what was outside the law

The head of the Police with the PP Government when the Operation Kitchen that investigates the National Court took place has refused this Thursday to collaborate with the political groups that are part of the investigation commission in the Congress of Deputies. “With all due respect, I am not going to answer any questions or greetings,” he assured at the beginning, although later he did point out: “Operation Kitchen did not exist, period”.

The former deputy director of operations (DAO) of the National Police, one of the officers investigated in this piece of the Villarejo case, has kept silent for much of his appearance, although he has exchanged a few words following the questions formulated by deputies Gabriel Rufián (ERC), Edmundo Bal (Citizens) and Jon Iñarritu (EH Bildu).

“I have already finished my statement, I think I have spent a bit,” Eugenio Pino acknowledged after more than an hour and a half of appearance. “The day they summon me to the secrets commission, I will tell you,” he added in response to Iñarritu, before clarifying: “There is no organization, it did not exist and on the part of the Government of that time they didn’t order us anything neither in Operation Catalonia nor in Kitchen “.

Spokesmen have tried to face your version with that of other appearing parties in Congress and also investigated in the National Court, mainly Enrique García Castaño, a former high-ranking position in the UCAO of the Information Commissary, who did speak of meetings in the Ministry of the Interior and the role that Pino played in around the alleged espionage on the ex-treasurer of the PP.

“I am not going to answer him whether or not I was in that meeting,” said Pino, insisting that Kitchen or Catalonia did not exist as such, and that it could have been baptized in the media as “Operation Football, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona or Huesca.” “There is a piece that is still secret, I can not say anything; it will be enlightening and then you will understand it, “said the former DAO.

A patriot: “Everything for Spain”

Do you consider yourself a patriot? “Without a doubt, yes.” And would you do everything for Spain? “Everything for Spain. Doing everything is everything,” said this already retired commissioner to Rufián, who then asked him if that all includes going beyond the law. “Then, the law would not exist if we had to do everything for Spain“, has indicated.

“You are not a patriot, you are a hindrance to this country”Rufián has snapped, who has also warned him that ERC will take its “lies” to court in another previous appearance in Congress, three years ago, also related to the partisan use of the Police by the PP, specifically for dissociating itself of the recording in the office of former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz.

Rufián has also asked him about the conversations that appear in the summary with Francisco Martínez, then Secretary of State for Security. “I have already told you that I will not testify, it is a lack of respect. I’m not going to clarify anything. What do I have to do so that they don’t ask me questions? “Pino complained.

However, later on – and after referring to what has already been declared and published by the press – the former DAO has acknowledged that on one occasion he asked José Manuel Villarejo, a veteran police officer detained for corruption, why there was talk of Operation Kitchen.

His thesis is that it was the name he gave him in a conversation with a journalist. “Was he (Villarejo) talking about the device around Bárcenas? “, Iñarritu asked him, but Pino was silent again:” I’m not going to say more. “

Commission of “political nature”

Eugenio Pino began sparingly in words but with an introduction where he warned that the “investigative attitude” of the congressional commission “is not jurisdictional” and is “political in nature.” In his opinion, what the groups do is “make judgments of political opportunity”, for which he recognizes that he is obliged to appear but not to testify.

“Arguments that are exposed here lack legal suitability and the condition of certainty is only guaranteed by the judicial process “, has read Pino, who has shielded himself in his right of defense and in summary secrecy.

The PSOE spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, has labeled “regrettable” his evasions, which he has related to his desire to “cover up” the alleged crime he would have committed while participating in the operation outside of judicial protection to steal sensitive information from the former PP Treasurer Luis Bárcenas.

Eugenio Pino, wearing a mask with the Spanish flag and almost always crossed his arms in the first section of the appearance, has kept silent, only interrupted with phrases like “no comment” or “I will not answer”.

The PSOE deputy, the first to speak to question the appearing party, reminded him that other police officers have answered to what they understood did not affect their defense strategy.

In his speech, Felipe Sicilia has reproached Pino that nor did he look at him when he asked him the questions. “I would be grateful if you would pay attention to me, at least, that you attend me. If you want, do not answer me, but that the citizens at least see that you have an education,” he told the former DAO in the stage of Jorge Fernández Díaz in the Ministry inland.

The deputy of United We Can Rafa Mayoral has complained about Pino’s attitude and has related it to the Pisa Report on Pablo Iglesias and to the attempt by a “small group” of people to try to “subvert democracy” and prevent the purple formation from reaching the Government of Spain.

In the case of the deputy of Edmundo Bal, they have recalled the interrogation that he carried out in his previous stage as a State lawyer in the case of the pendrive on Jordi Pujol’s family. Pino recalled that he was acquitted and that he knew what he was saying to his former colleagues. “Did you bug me in my office? How do you know that? “, Bal was surprised with an ironic tone.