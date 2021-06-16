The ex of Luis Miguel, Aracely Arámbula, rejects telenovela | Instagram

The actress, Aracely Arámbula addressed the reasons why she has decided not to return to soap operas, this after rejecting a Televisa project. Luis Miguel who forbids it?

Despite the fact that Luis Miguel’s ex, Aracely Arambula, has agreed to participate in other proposals and projects, the truth is that “La Chule” rejected a recent proposal on Televisa for a new telenovela.

Yesterday they spoke to me to make a very nice soap opera that I really liked the story, it caught my attention, said the mother of Luis Miguel’s youngest children

In one of her recent reappearances, Aracely shared a video in which, starting at 33:55, the beautiful and talented collaborator of television programs such as ¡Viva la familia! …. All baby and “Woman, real life cases “He explains the reasons why he could not accept Televisa’s offer.

Although, apparently, the offer would have been interesting for her as well “mexican singer“He confessed that he had to refuse to star in it, these would be the reasons!

Unfortunately I had to say no with the pain in my soul to a producer that I love very much, from Televisa, but the theater dates precisely intersect with the telenovela and especially with the airing, so it cannot be, he explained, the also a television presenter.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, remembered in the past by soap operas such as “Prisionera de amor”, “Acapulco, Body and Soul”, Song of Love “,” Alma Rebelde “, etcetera.

The Chihuahua native made her first foray into television while she was still studying at the CEA (Televisa Artistic Education Center), her first opportunity was in the melodrama “Cañaveral de pas! Ones”, more than two decades ago.

It was in a recent transmission on Instagram where Arámbula Jaques would reveal the reasons for his refusal by explaining that due to other work commitments, they prevent him from returning to the San Ángel production house.

The protagonist of series such as “La Doña” and “La Patrona” explained that she will soon begin a theater tour of the United States with Gabriel Soto.

Finally, the interpreter who gave life to the popular character of “Altagracia Sandoval” reiterated that she hopes very soon to be able to return to act in front of the screens.

But you do not know how much I want to be with you on television, he stressed.

On the other hand, it has caused consternation that Aracely Arámbula Jaques has decided not to participate in the Luis Miguel series, which at first it was speculated could even act in fiction.

At least, it was one of the conditions that the interpreter of “Bad News” would have imposed on the producers of the series, this one, among another series of rules.

However, recently it was confirmed through the lawyer Guillermo Pous who represents the theater actress in “Perfume de Gardenias” and “Why men love the cabronas” that the famous woman did not give her authorization to participate directly or indirectly in the Netflix fiction.

Luis Miguel: The Series, of which two seasons have been broadcast until today and a final and third installment is expected, has caused great controversy due to the fact that the last episodes that portray the life of the “Sun of Mexico” could tell. .

Also, although the story with the green-eyed woman was one of the most anticipated topics by fans of fiction, the truth is that the possibility is still open because the last season of the series is already recorded, said the prominent lawyer.

Aracely Arámbula would seek protection to prevent what happened to other women who have passed through the life of Luis Miguel and who have been uncomfortably portrayed or related at certain moments of their life.

The clearest example is that of Michelle Salas, the eldest daughter of “LuisMi”, who lashed out with her family against the singer for the way he was captured revealing scenes from her past relationship with the “former manager” of the “divo de Mexico”. From what was presumed in recent days, he would seek Aracely’s lawyer for advice.