The evolutionary reason we sleep less as we age

As human beings age, our rest is shorter and we sleep less, but why?

The night falls. Just as the lights go on outside, in the street, the screens inside they start to work. First the television: any series is good; suddenly, not so much. When it no longer seems enough, the torrent of images and videos on social networks they become a fifteen minute distraction, and then half an hour they become two later. It is three in the morning and sleep does not come. It is true: with age, sleeping less seems normal.

Older, less sleepy?

Lack of sleep late at night is not the only manifestation of how sleep hygiene declines as people get older. Sleeping less, therefore, is not only related to having your eyes closed for longer. On the contrary, it is related to the quality of rest that is diminished as people’s lives progress.

This condition should not be confused with the different chronotypes that exist. These refer to time of day when people are most productiveEither in the early morning, at midnight or early in the morning. On the contrary, it seems that vigilance in the middle of the night – which deprives people of their deep rest – it is accentuated as they get older.

The ability to sleep, according to a study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, also has to do with feeling of alertness that we have throughout the night. Rather than falling into a deep and restful sleep, older adults tend to wake up to whatever stimulus during the night is agreeable. Not only that: the constant presence of a screen with a seemingly endless offer of content to consume definitely does not help.

A bad period?

The incidence of this phenomenon in adolescents is very evident. As they enter this stage of development, they tend to go to bed later and sleep less. Not only that. With constant contact with visual stimuli – available, literally, in the palm of your hands – the brain cannot be induced himself in a space of darkness that allows him to rest.

The phenomenon, however, is not limited to those who constantly use social media and mobile devices at night. On the contrary, in contemporary nomadic gatherer societies in Tanzania this behavior is also present, according to The Guardian. As adults age, the likelihood that rest overnight is further limited, because they must be alert to threats in the environment.

To take care of others, the old ones they keep an eye on the other members of the group. Known as’the grandmother hypothesis’, this is one of the preliminary lines of research that indicates the possibility that, as human beings age, their ability to fall asleep not only decreases, but also quality of this is also diminished.

It could be, therefore, that sleeping less is not exclusively a period evil, but a evolutionary trait that allowed our species to survive when being alert during sleep was a matter of life and death. Then, the rest of the youngest was privileged, while the older adults took care of the sleep of the whole group.

