“The evolution towards the hybrid work model will be permanent” | Interviews | Communications

Michel Rodríguez, Director of Collaboration at Cisco Spain, and Javier Aguilera, COO of Ikusi.

How has the concept and adoption of digital workspace evolved during the pandemic?

Cisco: Six out of ten organizations consulted by Cisco had more than half of the workforce telecommuting during lockdown, and 37% expect to maintain this trend. At the beginning, due to the rapid transition towards teleworking, organizations increased the massive use of existing technologies such as virtual private networks (VPN) and remote desktop protocol (RDP) and basic videoconferencing systems. But this approach was temporary. Now organizations demand more strategic Collaboration tools both in terms of security as well as usability, truly collaborative work and user experience. During the last fiscal quarter, Cisco Webex had 600 million quarterly users and 6 billion monthly video calls.

“Now organizations demand more strategic Collaboration tools both in terms of security”

Ikusi: To respond to this evolution, at Ikusi we have developed the solution ‘all in one’ Aryse 360º. Based on Cisco technologies, it provides companies World-class connectivity, security and collaboration, backed by a professional technical team and with a competitive economic proposal. The solution guarantees the continuous operation of the companies’ network, unifying and protecting the environment in an integral way and providing a radical boost in Collaboration. A 3 in 1 solution with the added advantage of constituting a cloud-managed service that is flexible, quickly deployed and highly available.

“At Ikusi we have developed Aryse 360º, based on Cisco technologies”

What are the main challenges to implement this hybrid work scenario?

Cisco: The evolution towards hybrid work implies technical and business challenges, but also cultural, mentality and attitude challenges. And you have to take them all into account to implement this model successfully. The main technical challenges are additional support for employees, maintaining customer service and satisfaction levels, and day-to-day coordination of staff / equipment activities. What’s more, security and privacy must be built in from the start, including end-to-end encryption for data, default passwords for rooms, internal transcripts, possibility of Cloud hosting in Europe … All that security is included in Cisco Webex.

“In addition to technical and business challenges, there are also cultural, mentality and attitude challenges”

Ikusi: The pillars of the hybrid work environment are: always connected workers; collaborative, dynamic and safe spaces; and greater satisfaction. Data security and privacy is the great challenge. Security must be present in any implemented solution. At Ikusi we are security experts. We have a specialized and certified team that works in the prevention, analysis and response to incidents in multiple areas, including perimeter security, e-mail, Cloud services and secure remote access, among others. In fact, we have recently been recognized by Cisco as “Master Security”, Being the first of the Cisco partners to obtain this certification in Spain and one of the 20 companies that has the EMEAR certification.

Webex has been a leader for 12 years in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions Report. What explains this leadership?

Cisco: Continuous innovation is one of the main reasons. Cisco has invested more than $ 1 billion in Artificial Intelligence for Collaboration, creating the first digital assistant for meetings (Webex Assistant). In addition, in the last six months we have revamped Webex with more than 400 new features, many of which are industry first: real-time translation from English to over 100 languages (including Galician, Catalan and Basque); gestures turned into emoticons; self-shared recordings with groups / rooms after the meeting; really massive meetings …

“Webex provides digital experiences up to 10 times better than personal interactions”

All this makes Webex deliver up to 10x better digital experiences than personal interactions, also facilitating a more inclusive work, without geographical or language limits.

“It offers functionalities that eliminate fatigue and make work easier”

Ikusi: From Cisco Webex, in addition to the integrated security, customers point out the Easy to use and the optimized user experience. Among other, Webex offers features that eliminate fatigue and make work easier, such as automatic reduction of background noise, adaptation of video quality to bandwidth, gestures turned into emoticons for a more natural communication or People Insights, which visualizes the work relationships of each one to optimize the hours dedicated and reconcile better.

How do you think vaccinations will affect? Will the majority of workers return to the offices?

Cisco: At Cisco we consider that the evolution towards the hybrid work model will be permanent, since nine out of ten Spanish workers they demand now a flexible working model. But it is not a ‘unique’ model. Although 41% want to continue working from home for most of the week (four days), the rest prefer to go to the office more frequently. Webex also helps make offices better and safer. The sensors built into Webex devices They collect information on noise level, ambient temperature, humidity, air quality, and lighting.

“The evolution towards the hybrid work model will be permanent”

In addition, thanks to machine learning, Webex Control Hub helps to comply with the capacity limits of the spaces, acting as a dashboard with statistics and metrics of use of the rooms, including unused reservations, average occupancy of the spaces and levels of ambient noise.

“‘Contactless’ technologies such as voice assistants in collaboration or analytical terminals to control room capacity are increasingly important”

Ikusi: At Ikusi we agree that the future of work is hybrid. Faced with this scenario, our clients have three priorities: to improve collaborative work, both in person and remotely; facilitate a safe return to the office; and support everything with the highest level of security and privacy. For the roles that continue to be played in the office, ‘contactless’ technologies such as voice assistants in collaboration or analytics terminals to control room capacity are increasingly important. Whether it is a return to the office in the short, medium or long term, companies need to optimize their space, resolve workers’ concerns about sanitary measures and the environment, and establish safety policies in all processes.

Ikusi has been recognized by Cisco as “Master Security”.