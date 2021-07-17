The evolution towards Smart Wi-Fi is already underway | Specials | Infrastructures

The Wi-Fi technology it is more alive than ever. In the age of ubiquitous communications, wireless connections are the order of the day. The rapid evolution of these networks, which are already capable of offering cable-like connectivity, goes beyond an increase in speed. And it is not only a matter of providing service to people, but, fundamentally, of attending to millions and millions of devices.

As the number of these “objects” continues to grow, the market unfolds the new standard Wi-Fi6 which grants improvements in terms of speed / latency, capacity, reliability and energy efficiency. The user, both domestic and business, demand quality in your communications, whether in your home, in the office or in public areas. But you also want that connection to be secure. Here is the great challenge: safety.

Meeting on Wi-Fi organized by Redes & Telecom in collaboration with CommScope RUCKUS.

Likewise, this technology faces another competitor: 5G. The new generation of mobile networks has been going strong and although it still has a long way to go, its prospects are very promising. However, everything points to Wi-Fi6 and 5G will coexist in peace and harmony, each in its niche of application.

These have been some of the ideas put on the table at the meeting organized by Networks & Telecom In collaboration with CommScope RUCKUSand in which representatives of Delaviuda Food, Merlin Properties, Procter & Gamble Spain, the Open University of Catalonia Y Veritas Intercontinental.

Here are the conclusions of this meeting.