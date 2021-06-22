The evolution of MMA through the years

As the years go by, every sport is mutating for different reasons: changes in the regulations, new techniques, different ways of carrying out the discipline, in short, there are several ways by which the base can change. In mixed martial arts this happened, if we look at the first athletes they are totally different from the current ones. Although this evolution left aside some aspects that benefited the show, it helped make each edge to be enjoyed in just one fight.

Shooto logo, the first promoter of mixed martial arts

From the beginning there was a great separation between those who participated in MMA events: there were those who carried all their offense in punches, knees or kicks and others who inside the cage only tried to take the actions to the canvas to be able to develop different types of attacks; be it with levers, keys or blows.

If we got on the time machine and traveled back to the mid-80s, in Japan the first mixed martial arts organization was created under the name “Shooto”. In the first event of this nascent company, it can be seen how the fighting experts had a very poor standing level, while those who came from boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo or muay thai were knocked down in a matter of seconds.

We get back on the machine and jump a few years ahead; specifically to November 12, 1993. The final between Royce Gracie and Gerard Gordeu was a clash of completely different styles. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert had just finished finishing his two previous rivals, while the Dutch, world champion of savate (French boxing), had knocked out his two previous opponents. Finally Gracie prevailed by a slaughter in the first round. As we can see, there was no interest – on the part of the athletes – in mixing the different disciplines, but there were representatives of each one of them.

Royce Gracie at the time he won UFC 1

The years and events went by. The sport began to grow in an unthinkable way. The sponsors made some promoters have a world name: Ultimate Fighting Championship, BFC (Bellator Fighting Championship, WEC (World Extreme CageFighting) and Pride.

Professionalism also grew. New academies emerged in different parts of Brazil, Asia, Europe and North America. As a result, various fighters began to have only one place where they could learn different martial arts. In addition, due to the increase in pay they were receiving, they were able to dedicate themselves exclusively to practicing the different branches of mixed martial arts every day. In short, professionalism was the main gear of evolution.

Mark Coleman was the creator and promoter of the ground and pound

For the first time there was talk of “complete” athletes; capable of achieving good combinations of the foot, but also of connecting takedowns and even finishing rivals with a guillotine or slaughterhouse. Mark Coleman, Kasushi Sakuraba, Randy Couture and Maurice Smith, were some of the references of this change. These legends were able to innovate with the combination of different edges such as: fight-boxing, fight-BJJ, boxing-Muay Thai BJJ-Judo, among many others.

This mix made us see Dan Henderson, multiple wrestling champion, possess one of the most feared fists. Names of warriors who became black belts in different martial arts also began to appear: Fabricio Werdum (Judo, Muay Thai and BJJ), Nate Marquardt (BJJ, Jiu-jitsu and Pancrace), Anderson Silva (BJJ, Judo, Taekwondo and Muay Thai) and Wanderlei Silva (Judo, BJJ and Muay Thai). These are some of the many examples that we can find.

Training makes this possible. Today, any elite fighter trains at least three different disciplines during his training schedule. Some to be part of your offense and others to solidify your defense. Very few warriors today have a really weak point. After searching, the names that stand out the most are Fabio Maldonado and Demian Maia. The former is an expert in blow by blow, but when the actions take place at the canvas, usually all they try to do is cover their face. As for Maia, he is a gifted Brazilian jiu-jitsu player who has a really poor level of boxing. These weak points are constantly attacked by the different adversaries that these two Brazilians face.

Mixed martial arts are the set of various disciplines

The level of competition within MMA is so high that there is no flank that can be left uncovered, because any slight oversight can spell defeat. That is why strykers, wrestlers, judocas or others no longer exist, there are only complete athletes who are prepared to face any challenge within the cage. Evolution did its job, little by little it was making this sport more and more spectacular and complete.

