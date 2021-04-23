The evolution of Jennifer lopez’s style

The American actress and singer of Latin origin, Jennifer Lopez, is undoubtedly one of the most influential celebrities of the moment. At 51 years of age, he has a spectacular figure due to his rigorous diet and strict physical training. His style is explosive and sexy, thus being the image, on several occasions, of many of the best brands in the world.

The nicknamed “Diva del Bronx” causes a sensation on every red carpet and we are impressed by the infinite variety of outfits that she has come to wear. From the most impressive suits of the best firms, to casual looks that also feel scandalous. It is for all this reason that JLo is an icon of fashion, cinema and music since her rise to fame in 1997 with the role in the biographical film of the late singer Selena Quintanilla.



