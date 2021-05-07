the evolution of fuel to reduce its emissions

At this time we see how the vast majority of manufacturers focus their efforts on electrification and go abandoning the mechanics of combustion conventional due to strict anti-pollution regulations. However, it seems that there is still potential in them, especially in places where the infrastructure has not evolved so much or where it is difficult to acquire an electric by price. This is where the blue gasoline that several major agents are developing.

Volkswagen, Bosch and Shell They already surprised a few years ago with the Blue Diesel R33, that blue diesel with which cars significantly reduced their emissions. Now it is the turn of Blue Gasoline, which can boast of having in its composition a 33% fuel from renewable sources. The trend has been reversed and diesel cars are hardly sold, so it is a good time for this alternative gasoline to arrive to power the engines and lower polluting emissions.

The first calculation made by these companies is that their blue gasoline reduces CO2 emissions by 20% per kilometer driven. For example, a fleet of 1,000 units of the seventh generation Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI running on this fuel would emit 230 tons less CO2 per year if they travel 10,000 kilometers on average. And the key is that this fuel could also be used in microhybrids, hybrids and plug-in hybrids; so electrified vehicles would be even more environmentally friendly.

The Blue Gasoline from Volkswagen, Bosch and Shell complies with EN 228 / E10 standard, so it could be distributed in the current gas station network and be used by all gasoline cars on the market. They talk that it includes high-quality additives to keep the engine clean and that 33% that comes from renewable energy is obtained from biomass-based naphtha or ethanol, something that is certified by the ISCC. The blue gasoline has already been tested and will begin to be distributed at Bosch’s internal service stations from May.

Later the idea is that it reaches completely replace the Super 95 / E10 conventional and are already reaching agreements to start its distribution at gas stations in Germany. These fuels do not want to replace electromobility, but rather be a complementary option for those users who need it for different circumstances.