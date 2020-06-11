By: Maximo Santos Miranda *

We can place the year 2010 when Fintech broke into the market, that is, just after the last global financial crisis hit the world with devastating effects. Since then, the Fintech ecosystem has been developing in a remarkable way, although always pushed by the favorable winds that the inexistence of a financial crisis to overcome. However, the brutal economic crisis that is coming upon us as a consequence of the global economic slowdown that has taken place across the planet, will be a great litmus test for the entire Fintech universe.

The Fintech world is actually very heterogeneous, since, although they are financial service providers that make new technologies their banner, it is actually made up of companies that are very diverse in size and structure. While many Fintech companies have a fully multinational organizational structure and a large number of clients distributed throughout the planet, others operate at a regional or purely local level, and many of them are simply small Start-ups that are beginning to take their first steps. in the financial world.

Today, it is quite complex to accurately calibrate the weight that the Fintech industry holds in the financial markets as a whole, and that is that although there are a large number of metrics in this regard, many of them are highly biased and must be taken with great care. caution. However, what we can clearly affirm is that its growth in terms of the investment made or the number of financial transactions carried out in recent years has been exponential, especially since 2014. Fintech companies operate in almost all financial areas, that is, in all those products and services that traditionally had been covered almost exclusively by so-called commercial banking. Among its catalog of services are collections, means of payment, operations in currency or the financing of companies and individuals, among others.

The coronavirus is going to be a real litmus test for this industry, since, on the one hand, it will have to overcome the first economic and then financial crisis that the Covid-19 brings, but at the same time, this crisis also brings about changes in the way of working and interacting with the other individuals that make up our society. The way of doing business and of leading our lives in the near future, which is known as the new normal, may be radically different from what we knew and it is in this new environment of work and change where Fintech companies have a series of Levers that can contribute so that their future development not only does not stop, but in some cases this type of company is highly reinforced.

In the first place, it seems that in the new normality, physical interaction with our peers will be reduced and this will foster the impulse of the total digitization of financial services. In this regard, Fintech companies, which are companies that have been fully digital since their inception and with proposals exclusively oriented to mobile devices, are in an unbeatable position to emerge stronger from this crisis.

Second, what the current financial landscape has shown is that both businesses and users need their financial service providers to quickly adapt to the new situation. Fintech companies, unlike commercial banks, are not “multiproduct” entities and they are also extremely efficient in handling data, which allows them to be very agile in interacting with their customers. In most cases, these entities have been able to quickly convert to the new normal, something that traditional banking with much heavier bureaucratic and operating machinery find it extremely complex. Furthermore, if there is something that characterizes Fintech companies, it is their innovative DNA supported by technology, and this feature represents a great opportunity for small and agile structures.

However, not all winds are favorable for Fintech companies in this new environment. Firstly, it must be borne in mind that in recent years many of these companies have had disparate valuations supported by expectations of future growth that the current economic crisis must call into question.

In addition, many of these entities as a consequence of the current crisis context may have serious liquidity problems leading to their prompt disappearance. These types of companies have been financing their growth thanks to continuous rounds of financing that can be stopped in their tracks in this new context. For all these reasons, it will be extremely important, if the Fintech companies want to emerge stronger from this crisis, that they optimize the cash available to them to the maximum. It is foreseeable that future investors will only trust those projects that really have ample chance of success, and not as it has been happening until now, when many of the Fintech projects that venture capital funds had been financing objectively presented serious doubts about reaching at some point. some profitability.

Finally, it should be borne in mind that as a consequence of the deep economic crisis that is coming, the future moment in which these entities will begin to generate profits will move forward and this will mean that their business model may be questioned by the investors.

Contact:

* Doctor in Economics and expert in banking, finance and finance issues.

The opinions expressed are the sole responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.