The evolution of Covid-19, downward or stable in most communities

On the eve of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, traveling to Brussels to defend an improvement in the vaccine distribution mechanism, the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic continues down or stable in most of the autonomous communities in Spain.

Sánchez will participate on May 24 and 25 in the meeting of the European Council, the first to be held in person in the Belgian capital in 2021, an extraordinary event whose agenda appears coordinating the community response to the pandemic.

With a vaccination rate in Spain that states that by mid-August it will allow for group immunity to be achieved (70% of the vaccinated population), Sánchez has been insisting on the need for vaccines reach everyone and no one is left behind.

Catalonia

In Catalonia, admissions to ICUs have continued to decline, 15 less than on Saturday, a total of 315, although there are 19 more hospitalized patients. The percentage of positives stands at 3.63%, three hundredths less than on Saturday and below 5% than WHO consider the threshold to be able to control the epidemic.

Some voices from that territory, specifically the professor of drug dependence at the University of Oxford Dani Prieto-Alhambra, have warned of the danger of the Indian variant that can cause the protection of the first dose of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines to go from 50% to 30%.

Madrid

The Madrid’s community has reported 9 deaths (five less than on Saturday) and 421 new infections, compared to 1,258 reported the previous day, although hospital pressure has slightly increased with more patients on the ward (1,070) and in ICU (436).

Basque Country

In the Basque Country, the positivity rate remains at 4.4%, for the second consecutive day, while the number of critical patients remains unchanged in the last hours, with 125 people admitted to the ucis.

Navarra and La Rioja

On Navarre No deaths have been recorded for the sixth consecutive day and the number of positives registered in the last 24 hours in Navarra has dropped from fifty (41), with 3.5% positivity. Regarding hospital occupancy, 78 patients remained this Saturday admitted for Covid-19 in the centers of the hospital network of the Foral Community, two less than the previous day.

Active cases in The Rioja They have dropped this Sunday to 330, which is eight less than on the last day.

Castile and Leon and Extremadura

Castile and Leon It has lowered the new infections to 143, compared to 151 a week ago, and no new deaths have been registered. There are 290 active outbreaks in the Autonomous Community as a whole, and 1,658 associated positive cases.

On Estremadura There has been a death from Covid, after three days without deaths, a 67-year-old woman from Guareña, which brings the total to 1,763 since the start of the pandemic. The number of infections continues to decline (45 compared to 72 on Saturday), although there is special vigilance over Arroyo de San Serván, Badajoz and Almendralejo.

Canary Islands

The Ministry of Health of the Canary Islands Government has registered 79 new Covid-19 infections on the islands in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest number of infections in a day since last November 22, according to the records of the Ministry.

Asturias and Aragon

Asturias has confirmed 55 new infections and added an 84-year-old man to the list of deaths. The positivity rate remained practically stable, going from 3.65 to 3.67 percent. There were eleven admissions to the ward and one to the ICU.

On Aragon 136 new infections have been reported, 61 less than a day before and 12 less than a week before, with a positivity of 7.30% with 1,864 tests.

And the autonomous city of Ceuta has managed to reach 22 active cases, which is one of the lowest figures, while reducing hospital pressure.

Fines in the state of alarm

Also this Sunday it was known that the disciplinary proceedings resolved in Spain – except in Catalonia and the Basque Country – for serious infractions of the Citizen Security Law during the first alarm state they have supposed an amount of 115 million euros.

The sanctions resolved through these regulations between March 14 and June 20, 2020 amount to 87,047 for which there is already a resolution proposal and 75,217 with the file concluded with the bonus for early payment. To these sanctions must be added other 49,180 of files that still do not have a resolution proposal.

And as for mobility, from this Sunday the Spaniards who are immunized against Covid-19 do not have to present no proof to enter the Balearic Islands through its three airports – Palma, Ibiza and Mahón – and its ports.

Those who are vaccinated with a single dose can also freely enter the archipelago if they have received it. 15 days before traveling.

These new requirements are part of the measures approved by the Balearic Government to face the coronavirus pandemic that will be in force for two weeks, from this Sunday to June 5.